Welcome, Persona 3 Reload gamers! If you're diving into Persona 3 Reload on your Steam Deck, you're in for a treat. However, to ensure the smoothest gameplay experience, some optimization might be necessary. Fear not! With these handy tips, you'll be on your way to maximizing FPS and enjoying seamless gameplay on your portable console. We've compiled a comprehensive guide to optimize your experience, guaranteeing higher FPS and seamless performance on your portable console. Dive in, optimize your settings, and immerse yourself fully in the immersive universe of Shin Megami Tensei. Let's make your Persona journey unforgettable!

In-game Settings

Graphics Settings:

Rendering Scale: Maintain around 100% for the optimal performance/quality balance.

Shadow Quality: Not very impactful on performance.

Background Brightness: Adjust to your preference; it doesn't significantly affect performance.

Frame Rate Limit: Set to 60 for LCD Deck; consider 120 for OLED Deck if 60 FPS isn't sufficient.

Reflections: Turn OFF for a major FPS boost.

Display Settings:

Resolution: Stick close to the Deck's native resolution—either 1280x800 or 1280x720, depending on what your system can handle.

Screen Mode: Experiment with different settings to find the sharpest display; surprisingly, Windowed mode might offer the best results.

Monitor: Since the Steam Deck has only one screen, this setting is straightforward.

VSync: Your preference, but generally better with a 60 FPS cap.

Launcher Settings

Proton Settings:

At present, an outdated Proton version might hinder your Persona 3 Reload experience. Follow these steps to access the latest Proton fixes:

1. Navigate to your Steam Library and search for Proton Experimental. Install if not already available.

2. Access Properties, then Betas.

3. Opt for the bleeding-edge - the latest and untested dvxk version (the longest one).

4. Proceed to Persona 3 Reload Properties, then Compatibility.

5. Enable "Force the use of specific Steam Play compatibility tool" and select Proton Experimental from the list.

Of all of these settings, the best thing you can do to optimize Persona 3 Reload for the Steam Deck is to turn reflections off. This isn't in the game itself, but rather it is under Lumen. Lumen is ray-tracing technology that enhances lighting using the UE5 technique, and it is better to switch it off for better performance if your goal is to fully optimize the game.

By adhering to these optimization guidelines, you can enhance your Persona 3 Reload experience on the Steam Deck. Remember, the key takeaway is disabling reflections for a significant performance boost. Now, embark on your Persona journey with smoother gameplay and immerse yourself fully in the captivating world of Persona 3 Reload. Happy gaming!