Oh, it's going down now. Announced on X (formerly Twitter) by Atlus West, the soundtrack to Persona 3 Reload is available to stream on all major sites as of yesterday.

Persona 3 Reload, released this past February, is a remake of the 2006 classic for the PlayStation 2. The spinoff series of Shin Megami Tensei has been going strong since it's debut in 1996. It's gained numerous accolades throughout the years, with it's biggest being 2017's Persona 5.

One thing was consistent with the praise and that was the killer soundtracks. From the city pop of Persona 4 to the jazzy tunes of Persona 5, each game has its own flair and works way better than they have any right to. Persona 3 Reload kept the genre-blending songs from the original and modernized them, as well as adding new tracks. Azumi Takahashi took over singing duties from original vocalist Yumi Kawamura, but rapper Lotus Juice stayed on to assist with the songs.

Now, per Atlus West's tweet, fans can listen to them whenever they want via their preferred streaming service. Persona 3 Reload's album, labeled "Persona 3 Reload Original Soundtrack", is available to stream on Amazon Music, Apple Music, iTunes, Spotify, and YouTube Music. Redone songs such as "Changing Seasons -Reload-", "Burn My Dread -Reload-", and "Mass Destruction -Reload-" are included, as well as new ones like "Color Your Night", "Full Moon Full Life", and "It's Going Down Now".

The album has 62 songs that, when totaled, have a more than two hour runtime. It's perfect for studying, gaming, or writing an article on Persona 3's soundtrack. The soundtracks for Persona 4 and 5 are also streamable, alongside various spinoffs like Persona 5 Strikers and Persona Q: Shadow of the Labyrinth.

In terms of Persona 3 Reload, a new expansion, titled Episode Aigis - The Answer, plans to adapt the epilogue of Persona 3 FES, released in 2007. It's part of the Persona 3 Expansion Pass, which comes with new costumes and music from Persona 4 and 5. The pass runs for about $35, though Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers get it for free as part of their subscription. Episode Aigis - The Answer is expected to release in September.

Persona 3 Reload is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox Game Pass. And, as mentioned before, Persona 3 Reload's soundtrack is available to stream on Amazon Music, Apple Music, iTunes, Spotify, and YouTube Music.