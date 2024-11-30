Persona 4 is the perfect JRPG to jump into for players who are also fans of anime shows. The life-sim mechanics in the game let players live the day-to-day life of their character in a realistic rendition of a small Japanese town, making everything feel so immersive.

Turn-based combat might be a turn-off for people who prefer real-time, fast-paced action in their games. However, when coupled with the excellent story and the characters, even players who have never played Persona games or turn-based JRPGs can easily hop into Persona 4 and have a blast. For such players, it’s recommended that they focus more on the best party members so they don’t have to grind too much towards the end game.

Rise, despite being part of the team, acts only as a support member, and Yu Narukami, the main protagonist, cannot be swapped out of the team, leaving behind only 6 party members, whom players have to choose between.

6 Teddie

Star Social Link

Teddie doesn’t just act as the quirky and lovable mascot of Persona 4, but also as one of the playable party members. Initially encountered as a guide in the Midnight Channel, Teddie later joins the party as a combatant, taking on the role of a healer and support character. This happens after the player subdues Teddie’s inner demons by fighting Shadow Teddie.

His Persona, Kintoki-Douji, focuses on healing, buffs, and Ice-based magic, making him useful in longer battles against Fire-based foes. While Teddie's charm and goofy personality add levity to the story, his combat capabilities fall behind compared to other party members due to a lack of versatility in offensive skills.

5 Chie Satonaka

Chariot Social Link

Chie is the group's energetic and headstrong martial artist, bringing her love for kung-fu movies to her fighting style. Her Persona, Tomoe, specializes in dealing physical damage to both single targets and multiple. That combined with her high chance for critical hits makes her a reliable choice for taking down tough enemies.

The few ice attacks she can learn, however, are far weaker than other characters' elemental abilities, which limits her usefulness, especially in the mid-game, when every other party member has learned heavy elemental attacks and Chie is still stuck on moderate elemental attacks like Bufula. Still, her relentless optimism and fierce loyalty make her one of the most important characters of the Investigation Team, even if her utility in battle is more niche compared to others.

4 Yukiko Amagi

Priestess Social Link

Being the team’s best healer and the best fire-magic user, Yukiko is an invaluable asset to the team. Her offensive magic is incredibly powerful, with spells like Agidyne dealing massive damage, while her healing abilities provide crucial support, both during challenging battles outside them. However, her Persona, Konohana Sakuya’s low Endurance, Strength, and Agility is often why she’s the one getting knocked out first in long encounters.

Yukiko's personal growth in the game as she fights between the expectations of her family and her desire for independence is one of the arcs in Persona 4 that most players will relate to. Despite being extremely well-mannered and graceful, her sudden outbursts of humor and laughing sprees show her real, unfiltered side to the players, making her one of the most likable and memorable characters of the group.

3 Naoto Shirogane

Fortune Social Link

The brilliant young detective, Naoto Shirogane, is the last member to join the Investigation Team, bringing her analytical mind and unique combat style. Naoto’s Persona, Sukuna-Hikona, specializes in elemental magic of all kinds, including Light, Dark, and Almighty, that targets multiple enemies. This is perfect when players want to make their way through dungeons quickly, as her attacks like Mamudoon and Mahamaon have a 60% chance to kill all enemies, She can also inflict status weakness on enemies which makes her an invaluable member for long boss fights.

However, her heavy reliance on SP, due to her being mainly a magic user, and limited physical durability can hinder her effectiveness during long dungeon runs.

2 Kanji Tatsumi

Emperor Social Link

Kanji, the tough yet kindhearted delinquent that players encounter and almost have the unfortunate luck of getting beaten by when spying on him, is a powerhouse in combat, specializing in high-damage physical attacks and electricity-based magic. His brute strength and endurance make him a tank-like character, capable of dishing out and absorbing significant amounts of damage.

While his accuracy and speed may lag behind other party members, his overall utility in battle is undeniable, making him an important win condition in most battles, provided that his Persona, Take-Mikazuchi, is adequately leveled up.

Much to the disappointment of many Persona 4 fans, including me, there is no way for the players to pick Kanji instead of the girls as a romance option.

1 Yosuke Hanamura

Magician Social Link

As Yu Narukami’s best friend and the Investigation Team’s first party member, it's no wonder that Yosuke Hanamura snags the top spot in this list. His Persona, Jiraiya, specializes in wind magic and physical attacks, along with inflicting status effects, making him the perfect mix of offense and support.

His balanced stats and early availability in the game make him one of the members that players can bond with, learn the playstyle, and level up until they reach the point in the game where the number of party members exceeds the space in the team. And even then, Yosuke will often stand out as the best choice, mainly because many enemies towards the mid and end-game are weak to Jiraiya's Wind attacks, and because Jiraiya uses both Physical and Magic attacks, he won’t run out of SP too quickly during longer dungeon trips.