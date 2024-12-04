Persona 4's Social Links are some of the best in the entire franchise. With interesting character arcs and all-around good writing it isn't hard to see how this game became a cult classic and permanently changed the course of the Persona franchise. The excellent quality of all the Social Links does raise a natural question though. Which one is the best?

While this may seem like an impossible question to answer due to the large amount of Social Links present in Persona 4 (with the Golden ports adding several more) and the amazing quality of all of them, if one analyzes them via their writing, how unique they are, and fan reception, then it becomes possible to form the following list of the best Persona 4 Social Links.

14 Shu Nakajima

The Tower

Placing at the bottom of this list is Shu Nakajima, the Social Link representative of the Tower Arcana. Shu is one of the harder Social Links to unlock in Persona 4 as the player must first raise their intelligence stat to a high level and then accept a tutoring job, unaware that there is a Social Link hidden behind it.

Sadly, Shu's Social Link doesn't have much interesting about it other than its unlocked method. It's one of the most standard Social Links in the franchise and in a game like Persona 4 where nearly every character is special in their own way, that sadly dooms him to placing last on this list.

13 Naoki Konishi

The Hanged Man

The plot of Persona 4 is kicked off with the murder of local high schooler Saki Konishi, with the early game focusing on how this death affected a certain party member. With a game starting like that, it was only natural that one of the game’s many Social Links be focused around one of Saki's family members: her brother.

Naoki's Social Link naturally deals with the weight he feels on his shoulders as everyone expects him to live up to his sister's memory, with the player helping him through this trauma and to a brighter future. It's a great concept for a Social Link, which sadly ranks low on this list as not many players have actually completed it, due to Naoki's first interaction with the player being a hostile one, which pushed many away.

12 Kou Ichijou

The Strength

Next up on the list is the Social Link representing the Strength Arcana and the town of Inaba's biggest lover of basketball: Kou Ichijo. The player can start Ichijo's Social Link very early in the game by joining the school's basketball team, and bonding with Kou over the course of a few weeks about his love for the sport.

Kou sadly falls low on this list, as the more interesting aspects of his character and effect on Persona 4 come not from his Social Link but rather from other people's. The love triangle between him, Chie, and Ai is never brought up in his own link. Bonding with Kou will only tell the player that he loves basketball and nothing more.

11 Eri Minami

The Temperance

The next Social Link on the list is Eri Minami of the Temperance Arcana. Similar to Shu higher up in the list, Eri's Social Link has a very unique unlock method where the player must first raise a certain stat and then take on a part-time job at a daycare. There, the player will meet Eri and begin to bond with her.

Eri's story of being an all-but single mother who must raise a stepson she doesn't relate to while her husband is perpetually out of town is an incredibly engaging story. While the protagonist doesn't participate much in her journey, being an observer of it allows the player to feel for Eri more. Her Social Link only falls low on this list as Persona 4 is filled to the brim with excellent characters and stories like hers that shine a little brighter.

10 Margaret

The Empress

Margaret’s Social Link is incredibly unique in that it doesn't rank up via spending time with her, but rather by engaging with the game's Persona fusion system enough to create specific Personas with the right skills to present to her. While many players just fuse whatever is in front of them on the fusion screen, this Social Link is great at training the player to truly think about what they're fusing.

While this unique method of ranking up the Social Link places Margaret up quite a few ranks, she still must fall to the middle of the list as the actual bond conversations the player has with her aren't too interesting compared to other characters high on this list.

9 Sayako Uehara

The Devil

Sayako, the Social Link of the Devil Arcana, is a very interesting Social Link in the context of the Persona franchise as a whole. Whereas a later game in the franchise would fully allow the player to date an adult nurse, Persona 4 starts this Social Link ominously to make the player fear what will happen before transitioning to a different story direction.

Sayako’s journey of feeling the guilt of a patient dying and burying herself at work, as a result, is truly heartbreaking and something the player will feel proud of helping her through. While she isn't the best Social Link in the game or the most unique in the franchise as a whole, she more than earns a placement in the middle of this list.

8 Hisano Kuroda

The Death

Hisano Kuroda's Social Link of the Death Arcana is one that almost feels out of place in the bright atmosphere of Persona 4 with how tragic it is. Watching an old woman deal with the reality of her husband being dead and helping her through that tragedy is the type of experience one would expect from the Persona 3 Social Links.

Despite this tonal dissonance, Hisano's Social Link is one of the best written in Persona 4 and ranks in the upper half of this list. It may be a heavy experience, but it's one more than worth checking out. Plus, the bonus fusion EXP that the players receive from the Death Arcana will be excellent for creating the Alice Persona.

7 Ai Ebihara

The Moon

Ai Ebihara's Social Link doesn't start out the strongest, as she is initially very rude to the protagonist and encourages them to skip school with her. However, as her Social Link unfolds, the player soon encounters hidden depth to her character beyond her initial vanity and the persona she wears in school.

While she may not be one of the most popular Social Links in the fanbase, Ai's expertly written Social Link at the very least earns her a placement in the middle of this list. It was also one of the very few Social Links to get an entire episode dedicated to it in the Persona 4 anime adaptation, which must count for something.

6 Ayane Matsunaga

The Sun

The next entry on the list is the Social Link representing the Sun Arcana: Ayane Matsunaga. This Social Link can only be started if the player chooses to join the Music Club instead of the Drama Club, meaning that many players could have potentially missed this Social Link.

Ayane's Social Link may not be one of the most memorable in Persona 4, but it's just as expertly written as the others. Helping a girl through her personal anxiety and helping her perform will make the player feel great for helping her through her personal issues. She may not be the best Social Link in the game, but she more than earns a placement in the middle of this list.

I romance Ayane in every playthrough, which may have slightly helped her placement on this list.

5 Ryotaro Dojima

The Hierophant

Next up on the list is Ryotaro Dojima, Social Link representative of the Hierophant Arcana and the caretaker whose home the protagonist will be staying at throughout the course of Persona 4. Dojima's Social Link is very unique in that it is directly linked with another character's, with both of their bond conversations mirroring each other throughout the game.

Another factor that makes Dojima stand out among the other Social Links is his involvement in the main plot of the game. His bond with the protagonist feels much more personal than other characters, as the two interact all the time, even when you aren't participating in his bond conversations. For that reason, Dojima places very high on this list. Just make sure you don't tell him you like the wrong type of coffee.

4 Marie

The Aeon

Next up on the list is a new Social Link introduced in the Golden version of Persona 4 and by far the most controversial character in the game: Marie. Upon her introduction, many players initially hated Marie due to her being a new addition to what was already considered a perfect cast and story. This feeling was only elevated by how romantic her bond conversations with the main character are.

Despite this controversy, Marie places relatively high on this list due to the advantages gained from completing her Social Link. Bonding with Marie will not only unlock one of the best dungeons in the game, but it will also unlock a new epilogue showing what the cast of Persona 4 got up to a year after the game's plot. For these reasons, Marie's Social Link is more than worth completing.

3 Tohru Adachi

The Jester

Next up on the list is the main antagonist and villain of Persona 4, Tohru Adachi. In the original version of Persona 4 Adachi didn't have his own Social Link, but his popularity with players led to Atlus creating a Social Link for him in the game's expanded Golden ports. In his bond conversations, the player can grow closer to Adachi in a way that makes the final encounter with him later in the game all the more emotionally devastating.

What truly makes completing Adachi's Social Link special is the extra options that unlock with it at the end of the game, where the player can choose not to turn in Adachi and lead the game down a very depressing bad ending. This tragedy of an ending as well as the concept of giving the main villain a Social Link at all ranks Adachi high on this list.

2 Fox

The Hermit

The next is the adorable fox who lives at the Tatsuhime Shrine in Inaba. This Fox may not be a party member, but bonding with it is invaluable as this adorable companion will follow players into dungeons to heal them (at a price, of course). This gameplay advantage of progressing through a Social Link feels very much like a precursor to Persona 5's Confidants.

The Fox is one of the most unique Social Links in the franchise. Similar to Margaret, it does not rank up by simply spending time with it, but requires the player to solve various problems around town by doing activities like catching the largest fish. This unique method of bonding with the Fox combined with his useful ability in dungeons ranks him high on this list.

1 Nanako Dojima

The Justice

Nanako Dojima, the Social Link representing the Justice Arcana, is one of the most adorable characters in the Persona franchise and gaming as a whole. It would be ludicrous not to put her at the top of this list. Her development throughout the course of Persona 4 from a shy child dealing with the death of her mother to the sweet surrogate sister of the protagonist is some of the best writing in the series.

Nanako was so popular after the release of Persona 4 that she was given a major role in the spinoff game Persona 4 Dancing All Night, where she could dance along with the entire main Persona 4 party. That's an honor that no other Social Link holds and is a testament to how much she deserves to be at top of this list.