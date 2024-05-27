Key Takeaways Building relationships with Confidants in Persona 5 Royal is crucial for success on and off the battlefield.

Choosing the right Confidants to spend time with can lead to valuable advantages and perks in the game.

We've collected the best characters to level up your relationship with, like Sojiro, Toranosuke, and Munehisa, each of whom offers unique benefits.

In Persona 5, building relationships with Confidants is key on and off the battlefield, bolstering some useful advantages. With Persona 5 Royal, the now-expanded choices that you choose to spend time developing are crucial to success.

Related Persona 5 Royal Confidant Guide Discover the revamped Confidant system - your ticket to forging unbreakable bonds and dominating battles

While picking who to rank up most depends on your playstyle, some may help more regardless. From building up your arsenal to crafting outside your room to even unlocking a new semester, it's vital to know who's worthy of your free time outside of Palaces. Here are the ones that will be the most helpful in your quest to steal those corrupt hearts.

This list is composed of non-party member Confidants, so characters like Ryuji, Futaba, and Kasumi are not included.

10 Sojiro Sakura / Hierophant

Cook up some SP with the help of Sojiro

Screenshot via Official ATLUS West Youtube

When you begin your journey in Persona 5 Royal, you'll become quite familiar with your host, Sojiro Sakura. The coffee maker aficionado will be a bit belligerent towards you at first, but over time, you'll get to know him a lot better and personally. His ties with Futaba's story help strengthen him, though it feels a bit self-explanatory. Still, upping his ranks leads to better and stronger SP items, which help a ton for long trips to Palaces.

9 Toranosuke Yoshida / Sun

Words speak louder than actions

Screenshot via Official ATLUS West Youtube

Negotiating with Personas is key to expanding your arsenal of moves and abilities. However, they can be very finicky and sometimes a hassle to deal with. Luckily, right outside Shibuya Station lies the key to negotiating: once-disgraced politician Toranosuke Yoshida.

Leveling up his ranking upgrades your negotiating skills, from bettering chances for rare items, demand for more money, and even getting Personas without interrogating. His final unlock even allows Joker to gain Personas higher in level than him, which is great for when you're outmatched. Still, his biggest downside is his limited availability on Sunday nights and Holidays and the requirements to unlock him.

8 Munehisa Iwai / Hanged Man

Aim with confidence with Iwai's help

Screenshot via Official ATLUS West Youtube

Guns play a good-sized role in Persona 5 Royal. It can act as your last line of defense or a quick start to a battle. However, your options for guns at the start are limited and a bit weak. That's when weapons dealer and former Yakuza member Munehisa Iwai comes into play.

As you progress his rankings, you'll gain access to customization, which can allow you to outfit your weapons with ailments and upgrades. To add to that, his Confidant arc is rather touching and personal, which makes the journey all the sweeter. However, his usefulness depends on if you rely on guns a fair amount.

7 Hifumi Togo / Star

Turn the tides of battle in your favor

Screenshot via Official ATLUS West Youtube

Strategy is key in Persona. One false move or step, and it's game over for you. Sometimes, it's a matter of placement and knowing when to retreat. Fortunately, Shoji player Hifumi Togo is just the person for that. Their perks range from follow-up attacks by backup members, secure escape, double money after a successful Ambush in one turn, and free-swapping party members mid-battle.

The backstory for Hifumi is also very interesting and deep, chronicling her parental relationships. Also, as Persona 5, in its early stages, had Hifumi as a Phantom Thief, she's a standout among other entries. Though, if you're pretty high-leveled, a good number of her perks may not be as useful.

6 Yuuki Mishima / Moon

A Phan-tastic way to up your EXP

Screenshot via Official ATLUS West Youtube

JA mega-fan of the Phantom Thieves, Yuuki Mishima runs the Phan-Site to show support to the group that saved him from Kamoshida. This, in turn, gives you your first big fan and, while their ranking perks aren't as varied as others, they help to level you and your party up.

Related Review: Persona 5 Royal Remaster The remaster of Persona 5 Royal for current generation platforms has turned out better than we could hoped.

His EXP-centered perks help reduce the grind it might take to get to recommended Palace levels, which helps in the long run. He's always available at night, so it makes it easy to level him up when you have free time. His arc in Persona 5 Royal, however, is a bit on the cliché side, and dialogue choices may not seem too obvious.

5 Caroline And Justine / Strength

Double the trouble and fusion benefits

Screenshot via Official ATLUS West Youtube

The twin guards, Caroline and Justine, are an interesting yet helpful duo in Persona 5 Royal. While they do have events, the only way to advance their rank is by fusing certain Personas. While it is a very tedious process, the rewards make it worth your while. They all revolve around fusion, such as attribution resistance, group fusions, and fusing higher-level Personas. If you want to expand your compendium and make the most out of the Velvet Room, Caroline and Justine are the way to go.

4 Chihaya Mifune / Fortune

Change your fate as you see fit

Screenshot via Official ATLUS West Youtube

A fortune teller by trade, Chihaya Mifune may not seem to be all that important to max out. Plus, unlocking her as a Confidant does require you to spend quite a lot of Yen. Yet, for those who want to experience everything Persona 5 has to offer in terms of Confidants, Chihaya is a must-get. To put it simply, ranking her up will give players more options for her services, which include deepening bonds with various Confidants and doubling money in the Metaverse when one initiates an All-Out Attack.

The only reason Chihaya is not higher is her availability, which is only at night on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and weekends.

3 Tae Takemi / Death

The most helpful plague you'll meet

Screenshot via Official ATLUS West Youtube

If you've played a few Palaces in Persona 5 Royal, you'll know that health is essential and that, sometimes, it can go from max to double digits fast. Well, we've got just what the doctor ordered.

Well, in this case, it's Dr. Tae Takemi, a dark humorist and once-respected medical practitioner. She's a bit eccentric, with a punk aesthetic and an avid enjoyer of the uncomfortable, but as you rank her up, you'll gain more health items to bring to the Metaverse. The items range from +100 to All Allies (Takemedic-All V) to HP and SP buffs (Regen Patch and SP Adhesive). Plus, her story of redemption in medicine is one that fully showcases Takemi's personality in the best way possible.

2 Sadayo Kawakami / Temperance

Academic Aid and Abet

Screenshot via Official ATLUS West Youtube

Out of all the base Confidants in Persona 5, Sadayo Kawakami is one of the more interesting and useful of them. Yes, the homeroom teacher/night maid can help you tremendously. As she is your teacher, she'll let you get away with crafting in class. Yet, her biggest perk is ranking her allows the player to get more time out of the day, like letting you do laundry or cooking without it taking the whole night.

Also, it'll let you be able to do things after a trip to the Metaverse, which is a huge plus for frequent visitors. Her arc within the game is also rather fun, expanding and characterizing Kawakami to be more than just a struggling teacher/maid.

1 Takuto Maruki / Counselor MORE

Become your best self with therapy

Screenshot via Official ATLUS West

Despite not being in the original release, visiting school counselor Takuto Maruki takes the top of the list for a few reasons. One of the more obvious is that maxing out his ranking unlocks Royal's third semester, alongside new content. However, the perks of raising his ranking are some of the best in the game.

Firstly, his ailment and SP recovery abilities can come in clutch when in a big battle. Second, going into battle with Charge or Concentrate can drastically turn the tides and lead to quick and smooth battles. Finally, he's just an interesting character to interact with, so it won't feel too much like a chore to visit him often.