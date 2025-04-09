Now that the Persona series (and Atlus with it) have hit the mainstream thanks to the absolute phenomenon that was Persona 5, it seems both old fans and new are more excited than ever to dive into that universe and experience everything it has to offer. Thus, when Atlus and Sega launched Persona 3 Reload just over a year ago, it quickly rose to both critical and commercial success. It was a no-brainer for Game Pass subscribers on Xbox, and now both PC and PlayStation-based fans can jump in just as easily.

Sega and Atlus have just released a brand-new demo for Persona 3 Reload on all platforms, enabling more cautious fans to get a good feel for its story and systems as they run through its first few months. Those who came into the series with Persona 5 might find this earlier entry to be a bit different from what they're used to, but thanks to the updates and enhancements added for the remake, it should actually be a fairly smooth transition.

Meet S.E.E.S. in the demo, save the world in the full game.

One of the great things about modern game demos is that they often allow players to carry over their save data into the full game should they decide that they like it enough to buy it. Well, have no fear Persona fans, as the new demo for Persona 3 Reload does the same. After spending a few hours meeting the members of S.E.E.S., getting used to all the game's basic mechanics and getting their first glimpses of Tartarus during the Dark Hour, players can carry it all over and continue their journey in Persona 3 Reload with almost no interruption.

As for what sets Persona 3 Reload apart from more recent Atlus titles such as Persona 5 Royal or Metaphor ReFantazio, it's less than what one might think. While the original Persona 3 is certainly a sight removed from its modern counterparts, Atlus took great care to adjust the experience and bring it more in line with what those who played Persona 5 would expect.

Shared elements and features such as time management and social links are largely untouched since they're almost the same in both games, but Persona 3's combat received some important upgrades. These include "Theurgy" abilities, which enable party members to occupy more unique and specialized roles in battle, and "Shift," a new mechanic that functions very similarly to Persona 5's "Baton Pass" system.

Whether Persona 3 Reload is actually better than Persona 5 is going to be a matter of personal taste, of course. Still, fans should at least be able to enjoy its cast of characters and mystery-filled story just as much, if not even more so. Demos are free, so why not give it a try, yeah?