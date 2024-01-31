Key Takeaways ATLUS officially announces "Persona Live Tour 2024: More Ahead," a concert series showcasing music from Persona 3 Reload and Persona 5.

In a much-anticipated revelation, ATLUS, the renowned Japanese video game developer, has officially declared the launch of the "Persona Live Tour 2024: More Ahead." This electrifying concert series will showcase performances in both Japan and Taiwan, captivating fans with the unforgettable music from Persona 3 Reload and the acclaimed Persona 5 series.

Headlining the event are renowned singers Lyn, Azumi Takahashi, and Lotus Juice, along with the exceptional talents of DJ VaVa, guitarist Toshiki Konishi from ATLUS, and the mesmerizing Persona dancers. The collaboration promises to bring the Persona universe to life through a captivating fusion of music, dance, and visual spectacle.

You don't want to miss out on these concerts!

The inaugural performance of the "Persona Live Tour 2024: More Ahead" is scheduled to take place at Namba Hatch in Osaka on May 31, promising an unforgettable experience for fans eagerly awaiting this dynamic showcase. Following the Osaka performance, the tour will continue with back-to-back shows at KT Zepp Yokohama on June 7 and 8, offering more opportunities for fans to immerse themselves in the vibrant world of Persona.

For international enthusiasts, ATLUS has confirmed plans for a Taiwan concert in the fall, although specific details regarding the venue and date are yet to be unveiled. Fans are encouraged to stay tuned to official announcements for updates on this exciting addition to the tour.

To provide a sneak peek into the upcoming spectacle, ATLUS has released a captivating concert announcement trailer, setting the stage for what promises to be a thrilling journey into the heart of the Persona universe. The trailer offers glimpses of the performers and the energy that will define the "More Ahead" tour.

Fans and curious onlookers alike can find additional information, updates, and ticket details on the official website of the Persona Live Tour 2024: "More Ahead." With anticipation building and excitement reaching a fever pitch, the Persona community eagerly awaits the immersive experience that ATLUS has in store for them.

Don't miss your chance to be part of the Persona Live Tour 2024: "More Ahead" - a celebration of music, dance, and the enduring legacy of the Persona series. You can visit the event's official website here.