Key Takeaways Freeride is a new personality test RPG with telekinetic powers and troubled characters.

Branching storyline and decisions impact the game's outcome.

Flightyfelon Games promises drama and encourages players to replay to shape different personalities.

Flightyfelon Games has announced its new personality test indie RPG Freeride during the Wholesome Games showcase on Saturday. It will be launching for the Nintendo Switch and Steam during the first quarter of 2025. A demo has been launched for both formats.

This action RPG has you using the power of telekinesis to throw off your enemies. While you're doing that, you're making friends and finding secrets in this beautifully designed world.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Each character is "uniquely troubled," according to the publisher Future Friends, and you'll be solving their unfinished business as you help them "repair broken relationships."

Your Decisions Matter in Freeride

The game will have a branching storyline which is impacted by our decisions. We'll both be conscious and unconscious of the decisions we make along the way. Flightyfelon Games promises plenty of drama in the game for you to contend with.

"The ways you interact with the game on its most fundamental levels will be watched carefully and tallied up into a Personality Outcome," said the press release. If you don't like the result, the publisher recommends you to "Go back and try again because in Freeride, you are who you choose to be."

Telekinetic powers are a unique ability to have in an action RPG. However, it can be used for much more than combat. We'll be chucking fish, playing basketball, and solving puzzles along our adventure into the Spirit World.

Freeride might be an emotional journey

There is a demo available for Freeride right now. However, if you want to check out the Switch version, it's only available in Europe as of the time of writing. It will be added to the Nintendo Switch eShop for North America sometime in the future, however.

Flightyfelon Games is a Canadian studio based in Winnipeg, Manitoba. It was started by husband and wife Rebecca and Zachary Harrison. It's hoping to be a long-term Canadian studio that focuses on sustainable practices and "unique, introspective experiences."

Future Friends Games, meanwhile, began in 2017 and has since published Omno, Exo One, and Summerhouse, among others.

"SUMMERHOUSE by Friedemann is a visually striking game that offers a serene building experience, perfect for players seeking a creative outlet without stringent gameplay mechanics," said our review for one of Future Friends' games. "While it shines in its ambiance and artistic design, the game could benefit from more refined controls, clearer objectives and enhanced accessibility features. "

It is also releasing the very promising Europa, a colorful explorative game. It also has a demo available on Steam.