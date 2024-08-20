Key Takeaways Masters of Albion is a newly announced game by iconic and controversial developer Peter Molyneux

You build towns, explore the world, and help your people during the day, while at night you prepare for monsters to attack.

It combines ideas from past Molyneux games like Populus, Fable, and Black and White

Peter Molyneux, designer of games like Fable, Black and White, and controversially Godus, took to the Gamescom Opening Night Live stage to reveal the project he has been working on, Masters of Albion.

After revealing that he had gotten back some of his old team back together, his 25-year-team is working on what is a mixture of a God Game, a town builder, and an PRG, taking inspiration from past games like Fable, Black and White, and others he has worked on in the past. Despite the name Albion, there appear to be no official ties to the Fable universe, instead Albion is an older term that is used for the isle of Great Britain at times, and often used in fantastical works. We are just all hoping this goes better than his last attempt at a God Game in Godus.

Helping with that is that this time, Molyneux hasn't turned to crowdfunding to get money for the game, or apparently investors. Instead, he's self-funded the game over development during the past three years, while managing to mostly keep quiet about it during that time, although a few mentions of something managed to get out. We learned about this mostly through his short talk with Geoff Keighley during Gamescom Opening Night Live. This will be the biggest project his team at 22cans will have the chance to see through, after the failure of Godus, and the smaller projects, like The Trail, that they have done since.

What is Masters of Albion?

By mixing those genres together, Masters of Albion promises to be a somewhat different game, as during the day you work to build up your town, your infrastructure, and fulfill various orders and needs of your people, and lords. At night, beasts come out, and you must defend your town from the monsters attacking like zombies, werewolves, or trolls. Hire heroes, use special 'god hand' powers, and prepare the defenses to handle the oncoming attacks.

Masters of Albion has an open world, where you'll be able to build up a variety of different towns as you go about it. Your main character has been gifted god like powers, and how you use it is a core conceit and question of the game. Beyond that, you are challenged to learn about the mages, and why magic is returning to Albion, along with the beasts.

You will be able to customize each hero, including designing and building their weapons, and armor, as well as leveling and powering them up. You are able to possess them and go into a third person world and explore the world via your heroes. You can explore unlocked regions in search of quests and treasures as heroes, while using your 'god hand' you can help your workers out in places, like mines you discovered.

It does not appear to be connected to the NFT project type that Peter Molyneux had worked on with them, called Legacy, meaning the game at least isn't stained with that technology out of the date.

You can wishlist Masters of Albion right now on Steam.