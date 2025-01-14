Today, 2K and HB Studios has officially announced PGA TOUR 2K25, the follow up to PGA TOUR 2K23. Tiger Woods returns for the next entry in the 2K PGA series and will be joined by two others on the cover. 2K sponsored athlete Matt Fitzpatrick will be on the cover alongside PGA TOUR 2K Executive DIrector Tiger Woods. The other player features is six-time PGA TOUR winner Max Homa, who is premiering in the game for the first time. PGA TOUR 2K25 will launch on Friday, February 28 for the Standard Edition while the Deluxe and Legend Edition will receive seven days of Early Access is pre-ordered.

“Some of my most iconic moments, unforgettable hole outs and dominant victories took place at the Majors,” said Woods. “In PGA TOUR 2K25, players can step onto the tee box and create unforgettable moments as their customizable MyPLAYERs, my fellow cover athletes Matt Fitzpatrick and Max Homa, or even me.”

Improvements and Details for 2K25

2K and HB Studios will be expanding on the physics and gameplay for PGA TOUR 2K25 that includes new EvoSwing mechanics. Players can look forward to new shot types, ball flights, roll physics and visual improvements. A big focus on the previous titles has always been the customization aspect and the devs are touring the most immersive and customizable MyCAREER to date with more creation tools. There will be eleven PGA TOUR professionals at launch that includes Tiger Woods, Max Homas, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Thomas, Tony Finau, Lydia Ko, Tom Kim, Brooke Henderson and more.

Along with the eleven pros, the game will include 29 licensed courses at launch. One of the more notable courses is THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass. New additions include the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club, 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club, the 153rd Open at Royal Portrush Golf Club and more. Season 2 will bring The Old Course at St. Andrews after launch.

Players can expect the return of Topgolf mode along with the industry-leader Course Designer that will offer new tools, surfaces and items to build dream courses. MyPLAYER will bring its deepest suite of creation tools to date, as well, along with a new Attribute Point system, upgraded Skill Trees and a new Equipment Progression system. Apparel options include Extra Butter, Malbon Golf, adidas while clubs and balls will include Callaway, COBRA, PUMA, Mizuno and Titleist.

MyCAREER and Going Online

Players will take their MyPLAYER into MyCAREER, which will be the most immersive and customizable career mode in the series. Players can play in major tournaments for the first time while showing off their personality via the customization suite and interviews. The option to dynamically simulate MyCAREER rounds or play through extra gameplay moments with an all-new training and pre-tournament events will ensure the depth that hasn't been seen in the past.

Related Review: PGA TOUR 2K23 2K and HB Studios have made the necessary additions and changes to make PGA TOUR 2K23 the best in the series.

Online multiplayer will also see improvements starting with new cross-platform Societies. This ensures the maximum capacity of players on just one platform and can challenge players with Stroke Play, Match Play or Scramble. Daily and weekly Ranked Tour tournaments will be implemented to keep the online competition fresh.

PGA TOUR 2K25 Release Details

PGA TOUR 2K25 Standard Edition:

Physical and digital versions for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation®5 consoles, as well as the digital-only version for PC, include the base game;

Players who pre-order any version of the Standard Edition will receive the Extra Butter x adidas Pack******, which includes playable character Chris McDonald, Shooter Collection Hat, Shooter Collection Jacket, and Shooter Collection Shoes;

Players who pre-order the Standard Edition (digital) will receive the PGA TOUR 2K23 base game (digital)*******.

PGA TOUR 2K25 Deluxe Edition (available in digital format only):

Available on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation®5, and PC, includes the base game, as well as the Extra Butter x adidas Pack, the Birdie Pack, and the Starter Pack;

The Birdie Pack includes a Titleist GT4 Driver, Titleist Golf Ball Cosmetic, Footjoy Premiere Series Shoes, Umbrella Hat, and 3 Golf Ball Fittings;

The Starter Pack includes 1,800 VC (Virtual Currency), one Evo Tool, three Ball Fittings, five Club Fittings and 5 Level-Up Tokens;

Players who pre-order any version of the Deluxe Edition will receive the PGA TOUR 2K23 base game (digital version only) and be entitled to seven days early access, allowing them to play the game beginning Friday, February 21, 2025.

PGA TOUR 2K25 Legend Edition (available in digital format only):