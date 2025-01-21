Today, 2K and HB Studios have released the first gameplay trailer for PGA TOUR 2K25. The game was announced previously last week, but the gameplay trailer today shows a preview of what to expect in the game. PGA TOUR 2K25 will release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam on February 28. Players can expect to compete at the best courses across the country with the likes of Tiger Woods, Max Homa and Matt Fitzpatrick. The creation suite will be deeper than ever as both of these aspects are provided glimpses in the trailer that is viewable below.

Previewing New EvoSwing Mechanic

EvoSwing is the driving force behind the swing of PGA TOUR 2K25. With Perfect Swing, four aspects are taken into account. These include ball contact, rhythm, transition from back swing to front swing and the swing path. This will be truly accessible for both new and experienced players as the difficulty can be adjusted to take into account less of those factors.. Players will be introduced with more weapons at their arsenal that includes new shot types such as Stinger or Choked Up, which is shown in the trailer. Other major gameplay changes will include new ball flights, roll physics and even more visual improvements as the game will be purely on current generation consoles.

The Pros and Their Kingdoms

While Tiger Woods, who is the 2K Ambassador and the cover athlete, along with Max Homa and Matt Fitzpatrick will be in the game, players can expect others including rising star Rose Zhang. Along with cross-platform ranked matchmaking in line competition for a deeper pool of players, everyone will get the opportunity to play with one another at Iconic Majors. These include the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club and the 153rd Open at Royal Portrush Golf Club. Other tournaments include AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass. For the deep creation suite, MyPLAYER will offer a deeper skill development and licensed gear from Titleist, Callaway, COBRA, adidas and more.

PGA TOUR 2K25 Release Information

PGA TOUR 2K25 Standard Edition will be available worldwide on Friday, February 28, 2025. Players who pre-order PGA TOUR 2K25 Deluxe Edition and PGA TOUR 2K25 Legend Edition are entitled to up to seven days of Early Access beginning on Friday, February 21, 2025.

PGA TOUR 2K25 Standard Edition:

Available worldwide on Friday, February 28, 2025, physical and digital versions for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation®5 consoles, as well as the digital-only version for PC, include the base game;

Players who pre-order any version of the Standard Edition will receive the Extra Butter x adidas Pack****, which includes playable character Chris McDonald, Extra Butter x adidas Hat, Extra Butter x adidas Jacket, and Extra Butter x adidas Shoes;

Players who pre-order the Standard Edition (digital) will receive the PGA TOUR 2K23 base game (digital)*****.

PGA TOUR 2K25 Deluxe Edition (available in digital format only):

Available on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation®5, and PC, includes the base game, as well as the Extra Butter x adidas Pack, the Birdie Pack, and the Starter Pack;

The Birdie Pack includes a Titleist GT4 Driver, Titleist Golf Ball Cosmetic, Footjoy Premiere Series Shoes, Umbrella Hat;

The Starter Pack includes 1,800 VC (Virtual Currency), one Evo Tool, three Ball Fittings, five Club Fittings and 5 Level-Up Tokens;

Players who pre-order the Deluxe Edition will receive the PGA TOUR 2K23 base game (digital version only) and be entitled to seven days early access, allowing them to play the game beginning Friday, February 21, 2025.

PGA TOUR 2K25 Legend Edition (available in digital format only):