Quick Links Angler Class Strategy

It's been a few decades, but the long-awaited sequel Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero is finally out, and it is packed to the brim with new mechanics, characters, and features.

There are literally dozens of different classes that you create characters for, summoning and confining phantoms into the real world in the form of warriors, supporters, and even monsters. One of the easiest classes to play is the Angler class.

Angler Class

Class Focus Launching Enemies Highest Stats DEF ATK HP Mastery Slash Skewer, Strike Specialty Beach Items

The Angler is an offensive character that focuses on throwing enemies O.B. (overboard, or off the map), as well as using General Items related to the ocean and beach. The Striker is not skilled in support, magic, or crafting masteries, and has extremely low intelligence and resistance.

Abilities

Level Ability Description 1 Surfcaster When equipped with a Beach Item, Attack Power +100% and Blowback +30dm. 5 Reel 'Em In Nullify O.B. damage taken by allies. Restore 10% HP to allies when an enemy goes O.B. 15 Ocean's Bounty When equipped with a Beach Item, MOVE +10 and SPD +30%. 30 Putty Friends ATK, DEF, INT, RES, & DEX +5% per ally Putty on the map. 50 Stormy Seas When equipped with a Beach Item, Skill Area +12dm. 75 Golden Hour ATK, DEF, INT, RES, DEX, & SPD +8% every time an enemy goes O.B.

Their class abilities are focused around increasing the effectiveness of Beach Items and throwing enemies off the map with the O.B. mechanic, increasing the damage dealt to enemies going O.B. and having it restore ally health.

Strategy

The Angler should be focused on staying on the outer edge of the map, and using that position to launch enemies off the side using wave attacks commonly found in Beach Items. Their O.B. and the amount of distance they push enemies back (Blowback) is heavily emphasized in their inate abilities.

Best Stats to Boost

The Angler thrives in non-magical situations, and is a warrior character with a focus on bouncing and moving enemies. Use scrolls and other buffs to help increase their SPD and HP , but mainly focus on increasing their DEF and SP as you level them up. When possible, increase the character's Blowback and Attack Power, as well as their Skill Area to boost their launching and O.B. moves.

The best items to equip for the Angler class are Beach Items, which are General Items releated to the sea (such as fish, starfish, etc.). If you can't tell whether an item is a Beach Item, look at its skillset and make sure that there is some kind of wave-related skill used to push or move enemies!