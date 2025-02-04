Quick Links Archer Class Strategy

It's been a few decades, but the long-awaited sequel Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero is finally out, and it is packed to the brim with new mechanics, characters, and features.

There are literally dozens of different classes that you create characters for, summoning and confining phantoms into the real world in the form of warriors, supporters, and even monsters. One of the best ranged classes to play is the Archer class.

Archer Class

Class Focus Ranged Attacks Highest Stats DEX ATK HP Mastery Shoot Skewer Specialty Bows

The Arcger is an offensive character that focuses on dealing ranged damage to enemies. The Striker is not skilled in support, magic, or crafting masteries, and has extremely low intelligence and resistance.

Abilities

Level Ability Description 1 Shot From Above When attacking from a higher elevation, Attack Power +3% per 2dm height difference. 5 Positioning When equipped with a Bow, MOVE +10 and JUMP +18 15 Agile Master DEX EQUIP +15% for equipped items. 30 Bow Range When equipped with a Bow, Skill Area +12dm. 50 Wind Rider When equipped with a Bow, SPD +30%. 75 Failnaught DEX & SPD +30% when HP is full.

Their class abilities are focused around receiving buffs with the Bow item equipped, as well as making far moves between attacks to gain a tactical advantage against far away enemies.

Strategy

The Archer should always be going for ranged attacks, as well as looking for raised areas and elevated platforms to snipe enemies from. They should never be used in a Melee situation, and should keep their distance at all times.

Best Stats to Boost

The Archer thrives in non-magical situations, and is a ranged character with a focus on high non-elemental damage and high movement. Use scrolls and other buffs to help increase their ATK and DEX. When possible, increase the character's MOVE and JUMP, which goes hand-in-hand with their base class ability Shot From Above.

The best items to equip for the Archer class are Bows, and there are no other items worth equipping for their class. Since all of their abilities revolve around having a Bow equipped, and their masteries are extremely limited, its best to let the Archer stick with even a lower-tier Bow from the Shop.