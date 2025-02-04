Quick Links Merchant Class Strategy

It's been a few decades, but the long-awaited sequel Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero is finally out, and it is packed to the brim with new mechanics, characters, and features.

There are literally dozens of different classes that you create characters for, summoning and confining phantoms into the real world in the form of warriors, supporters, and even monsters. One of the most imnportant classes to create early on is the Merchant class.

Merchant Class

Class Focus Stocking Shop Items Highest Stats DEX HP DEF Mastery Shoot Craft, Strike Specialty General Items

The Merchant is an alternative character that focuses on stocking and maintaining the shop on Skullrock Island. The Merchant is not skilled at supporting or attacking, and their use in combat is to collect items using their Stock ability.

Abilities

Level Ability Description 1 Locally Sourced Gain the use of the Stock Command. When equipped with a General Item, Attack Power +100%. 5 Sorting BOR received +50%. When equipped with a General Item, MOVE & JUMP +10. 15 Everyday Wisdom When equipped with a General Item, GUARD +35% for equipped item. 30 Battle Merchant When equipped with a General Item, Skill Area +10dm. 50 Closeout Sale BOR received -50%. When equipped with a General Item, Attack Power + 50%. 75 Last Call When equipped with a General Item and remaining REMOVE is 1 or 2, SPD +75%.

Their class abilities are focused around equipping General Items as their equipment, and boosting their movement and defense as they move around the map collecting items.

Strategy

The Merchant serves as more of a theoretical class, with their primary use being the maintenance of the shop outside of combat scenarios. They can be used in battle to collect new items for the shop, but shouldn't be treated as a primary damage class. Keep them away from combat when possible, having them collect items from the ground with their exclusive Store ability.

Best Stats to Boost

When possible, increase the character's MOVE, which will help them reach far-away items in fewer turns (having a Scrabbit or other character throw them a distance isn't a bad idea either).

The best items to equip for the Merchant class are General Items, such as plants and random objects (they'll have the palm tree symbol for their item class). General Items all have their own unique inherent abilities, and we would recommend looking for a vase thanks to its Firework Launcher move and solid ranged damage.

Don't bother with weapons or staffs for the Merchant class, even picking up a stone or shrub from the ground will serve as a better weapon for them due to their Locally Sourced ablility.