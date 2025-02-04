Quick Links Witch Class Strategy

It's been a few decades, but the long-awaited sequel Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero is finally out, and it is packed to the brim with new mechanics, characters, and features.

There are literally dozens of different classes that you create characters for, summoning and confining phantoms into the real world in the form of warriors, supporters, and even monsters. One of the easiest amgic-based classes to play is the Witch class.

Witch Class

Class Focus Magic Attacks Highest Stats INT RES SP Mastery Spell Give Specialty Books, Staffs

The Witch is an offensive/support character that focuses on dealing ranged magic damage to individual enemies. The Witch is not skilled in melee, ranged weapon or crafting masteries, and has extremely high intelligence and resistance.

Abilities

Level Ability Description 1 Range Expansion Skill Range +30dm. 5 Mana Concentration Attack Power +40% when attacking a single target with INT Skills. 15 AP Trance ATK, INT, & DEX +10% each time an ally Removes. 30 Mana Burst INT & RES +25% when an ally Magic Knight is on the map. 50 Spell Whisper When equipped with a Book or Staff, SPD +30%. 75 Concentrated Magic INT +50%, Skill Area -10dm.

Their class abilities are more diverse than most other characters, and focus on boosting INT Skills and magic attacks.

Strategy

The Witch should always be focused on dealing Magic damage to enemies, as well as taking the heat from enemies with magic attacks (thanks to their RES). We recommend focusing in on a single target due to the Mana Concentration ability, as well as trying to confine a Magic Knight to the field once you have them unlocked.

Best Stats to Boost

The Witch thrives in magical situations, and is a ranged character with a focus on elemental and magic damage and resistance. Use scrolls and other buffs to help increase their DEX and Range, but mainly focus on increasing their INT and HP as you level them up.

The best items to equip for the Witch class are Books and Staffs, and should be the only items you equip to a Witch character in any scenario due to their inherent magic abilities and masteries. We recommend tying to lock down equipment that have damage-based attack spells and skills, as opposed to support and healing skills.