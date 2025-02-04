Quick Links

It's been a few decades, but the long-awaited sequel Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero is finally out, and it is packed to the brim with new mechanics, characters, and features.

Collage of JRPGs like Yakuza and Final Fantasy
Related
8 Things Every Good JRPG Needs

A solid story? A colorful cast of loyal teammates who'd follow you anywhere? These are just a few things quality JRPGs have.

There are literally dozens of different classes that you create characters for, summoning and confining phantoms into the real world in the form of warriors, supporters, and even monsters. One of the easiest classes to play is the Wizard class.

Wizard Class

Phantom Brave_ The Lost Hero_20241226171139

Class Focus

Magic Attacks

Highest Stats
  1. RES
  2. INT
  3. SP, HP

Mastery
  1. Spell
  2. Give

Specialty

Books, Staffs

The Wizard is an offensive character that focuses on dealing magic damage to multiple enemies. The Wizard is not skilled in melee or ranged weapon attacks, and has extremely low ATK, DEX and DEF.

Abilities

Level

Ability

Description

1

Area Expansion

Skill Area +18dm.

5

Smarts Master

INT EQUIP +15% for equipped items.

15

Reflection

RES +70% when HP 50%.

30

Mana Burst

INT & RES +25% when an ally Magic Knight is on the map.

50

Mana Stream

Attack Power +30% when attacking multiple targets with INT skills.

75

Rush of Magic

INT +60% when remaining REMOVE is 1.

Their class abilities are focused around increasing INT and RES, as well as increasing the size of area of effect spells and attacks against multiple enemies.

Strategy

The Wizard should be focused on casting AoE skills that utilize the INT stat, such as ranged elemental spells. They should also be used as the frontline against INT-based enemies (enemies that use magic attacks against you.

Best Stats to Boost

The Wizard thrives in magical situations, and is a pellcasting character with a focus on high elemental damage and wide areas of effect. Use scrolls and other buffs to help increase their DEF, but mainly focus on increasing their INT and HP as you level them up. When possible, increase the character's REMOVE, as they have a relatively low lasting time of 3 actions when summoned into battle. You can also boost this by using Marona's Confight On skill.

Best Tools to Equip

The best items to equip for the Wizard class are Books and Staffs, and should be the only two kinds of objects the player considers (unless there's a bizarre General Item with high INT skills and Spell mastery). We recommend finding equipment with AoE skills, whether it be ranged or surrounding the Wizard.

Underrated JRPGS Feature
Next
10 Underrated JRPGs You Can Play On Steam Right Now

We've all heard of Pokemon and Persona, so let's dig deeper for some gems!

1