Quick Links Wizard Class Strategy

It's been a few decades, but the long-awaited sequel Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero is finally out, and it is packed to the brim with new mechanics, characters, and features.

Related 8 Things Every Good JRPG Needs A solid story? A colorful cast of loyal teammates who'd follow you anywhere? These are just a few things quality JRPGs have.

There are literally dozens of different classes that you create characters for, summoning and confining phantoms into the real world in the form of warriors, supporters, and even monsters. One of the easiest classes to play is the Wizard class.

Wizard Class

Class Focus Magic Attacks Highest Stats RES INT SP, HP Mastery Spell Give Specialty Books, Staffs

The Wizard is an offensive character that focuses on dealing magic damage to multiple enemies. The Wizard is not skilled in melee or ranged weapon attacks, and has extremely low ATK, DEX and DEF.

Abilities

Level Ability Description 1 Area Expansion Skill Area +18dm. 5 Smarts Master INT EQUIP +15% for equipped items. 15 Reflection RES +70% when HP 50%. 30 Mana Burst INT & RES +25% when an ally Magic Knight is on the map. 50 Mana Stream Attack Power +30% when attacking multiple targets with INT skills. 75 Rush of Magic INT +60% when remaining REMOVE is 1.

Their class abilities are focused around increasing INT and RES, as well as increasing the size of area of effect spells and attacks against multiple enemies.

Strategy

The Wizard should be focused on casting AoE skills that utilize the INT stat, such as ranged elemental spells. They should also be used as the frontline against INT-based enemies (enemies that use magic attacks against you.

Best Stats to Boost

The Wizard thrives in magical situations, and is a pellcasting character with a focus on high elemental damage and wide areas of effect. Use scrolls and other buffs to help increase their DEF, but mainly focus on increasing their INT and HP as you level them up. When possible, increase the character's REMOVE, as they have a relatively low lasting time of 3 actions when summoned into battle. You can also boost this by using Marona's Confight On skill.

The best items to equip for the Wizard class are Books and Staffs, and should be the only two kinds of objects the player considers (unless there's a bizarre General Item with high INT skills and Spell mastery). We recommend finding equipment with AoE skills, whether it be ranged or surrounding the Wizard.