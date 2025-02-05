Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero has a lot of mechanics and systems to get the hang of, and it can be a little overwhelming at times when having pages of text thrown at you explaining various rules and instructions for basic gameplay.

One problem we ran into was spawning into combat at the start of the game, and realizing that none of our phantoms were equipped with weapons for the battle. Thankfully, we know how to get your crew of adventuring spirits equipped and armed to the teeth for your next adventure!

How to Acquire Weapons and Items

Phantoms are not created with items already equipped, and must have the scavenged or purchased items equipped manually by the player while at the Skullrock Island. There are two methods for collecting items for your characters.

Scavenging Items from Battles

Items found on the ground in battles have a chance to be scavenged when a player confines a phantom to them, or when a merchant character picks them up and uses their STORE ability in the commands menu. Weapons are dropped from defeated enemies, and it's always a good idea to try and grab any loot that you find on the field to sell back at home.

Purchasing Items from the Shop

There is a shop full of items at varying levels of quality and power that can be unlocked at Skullrock Island. To unlock the store, simply create a merchant-class character in the character creator, and then summon them to the island using the Base Menu while at Skullrock.

Once they are summoned, open the Facilities tab in the Base Menu and select the shop, or use the quick menu and select the shop icon from there. Here, you can sell items that you've acquired, as well as purchase common or rare items from the merchant.

How to Equip Weapons and Items

Once you've gotten the items you want to equip, use the Summon tab in the Base Menu to summon the Phantoms and Items that you want to use.

Next, select the Equipment tab in the base menu, and then choose which character you want to give an item to equip. A new screen will open up with a list of all of your items below the character, and a board of stats on the right side of the screen. Select the item you want to equip from the menu on the left to give them a weapon/tool for immediate use in a battle.

Best Strategy for Using Equipment

Be sure to take into account the specific character's stats and class abilities when giving them a new item. Each class has a different set of Mastery (the little squares with item symbols) ranks, which increase as the character levels up. Try to equip weapons and items that have good chemistry with their Mastery levels, as well as items that appear on their list of specialties, in order to make sure your character is actually useful and effective in combat scenarios.