Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero has a ton of collectible items and gadgets to find and play around with, but perhaps the most intriguing of the various objects in the game are the locked treasure chests found in random levels and encounters.

It may not be evident at first how to open these chests, but thankfully we know exactly how to crack them open and retrieve the precious loot that's inside!

Find and Identify the Treasure Chest

Certain levels/encounters will feature a locked treasure chest somewhere on the map. The chests come in a variety of colors, and can sometimes be hidden behind destructible walls or in areas that are hard to reach.

Enter cursor mode (left trigger) during one of your turns, then move the cursor over to the chest (if the current level has one). At the bottom of the screen, there will be a description of the requirements for opening the chest.

One example we found was in an early level of the game, which requires players to use the "Bombardment" attack with the Cannon gadget found on the map on a pillar of big square blocks of bricks. Inside the pillar is a chest, which requires Marona to be Level 10 in order to open it. Chests can be hidden in clever and previously-undescribed ways like this one, so if you see something odd in a level, it may be hiding a chest!

Use the Correct Character

Most of the time, chests can only be unlocked by a specific character in a specific situation (for example, Marona at Level 1 or higher). If you don't meet the necessary requirements to open the chest, you'll have to return to the level at a later time to open it.

If you have a character that meets the necessary requirements, move them as close as possible to the chest (make sure that the encounter does not end before opening it).

Open the Chest