Quick Links Fighter Class Strategy

It's been a few decades, but the long-awaited sequel Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero is finally out, and it is packed to the brim with new mechanics, characters, and features.

Related 10 Longest JRPGs To Play From Persona 5 to Rune Factory Frontier and Genshin Impact, these are some of the longest and most content-laden JRPGs ever.

There are literally dozens of different classes that you create characters for, summoning and confining phantoms into the real world in the form of warriors, supporters, and even monsters. The very first class that you'll be given access to is the simple-but-effective fighter class,

Fighter Class

Class Focus Crowd Control Highest Stats ATK HP DEF Mastery Slash Skewer, Strike Specialty Sword, Axe, Hammer, Spear, Halberd

The Fighter is an offensive character that focuses on dealing melee damage to multiple enemies at once. The Striker is not skilled in support, magic, or crafting masteries, and has extremely low intelligence and resistance.

Abilities

Level Ability Description 1 Wild Cry Attack Power +11% for every enemy within the action area. 5 Attack Master ATK EQUIP +15% for equipped items 15 AP Boost ATK, INT, & DEX +5% each time an ally is Confined. 30 Super Guts HP+50%, DEF+60% 50 CQC Specialist When equipped with a Sword, Blade, Axe, Hammer, Spear, or Halberd, SPD +30%. 75 Wide-Area Warrior MOVE +10. When equipped with a Sword, Short Sword, Axe, Hammer, Spear, or Halberd, Skill Area +12dm.

Their class abilities are focused around increasing ATK, as well as gaining buffs when a melee weapon is equipped.

Strategy

The Fighter should be used in locations with a high-density of enemies, and works best when attacking multiple enemies at once.

AoE attacks should be the primary focus here, and the Fighter should be Confined before all other classes because of the AP Boost it gains on ally Confines.

Best Stats to Boost

The Striker thrives in non-magical situations, and is a warrior character with a focus on high non-elemental damage and attacking multiple targets. Use scrolls and other buffs to help increase their speed and dexterity, but mainly focus on increasing their attack and HP as you level them up.

Also, do whatever you can to increase the range of their attacks when possible, such as boosting DEX.

The best weapons for the Fighter to use are slash items, such as swords, axes, and halberds (which are their highest ranked in terms of mastery).

Spears, as well as other Skewer and Strike items, will work fine in a bind, but never bother equipping magic or ranged weapons with the Fighter class.