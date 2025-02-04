Quick Links Scrabbit Class Strategy

It's been a few decades, but the long-awaited sequel Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero is finally out, and it is packed to the brim with new mechanics, characters, and features.

There are literally dozens of different classes that you create characters for, summoning and confining phantoms into the real world in the form of warriors, supporters, and even monsters. One of the strangest classes is the Scrabbit monster class, a small (but scrappy) rodent with throwing power.

Scrabbit Class

Class Focus Tossing Enemies Highest Stats ATK DEX, SPD, HP Mastery Give Slash, Skewer Strike Specialty Bare-handed

The Scrabbit is a low-damage offensive/support character that focuses on moving long distances and throwing enemies and allies. The Scrabbit is not skilled in support, magic, or crafting masteries, and has extremely low intelligence and resistance.

Action Skills

Level Ability Description 1 Just Keep Throwing [Inherent] Spin an enemy around, then fling them away. 20 Beast Specter [Inherent] Repeated dazzling attack that shakes an enemy up and down. 40 Rampage [Inherent] Trample enemy from multiple angles.

Abilities

Level Ability Description 1 Monster Soul When not equipped with anything, HP, ATK, DEF, INT, RES, & DEX +100%. 1 Mischief-Maker SPD +30%. SPD +60% when HP 50%. 5 Bunny Hop MOVE +10 and JUMP +18 when an ally is within the action area. 15 Seed Collecting STEAL +20 when an ally is within the action area. 30 Green Dream SPD+ 70% when no enemies or allies are within the action area. 50 Fleeing Hare MOVE +20 and JUMP +5 when HP at or below 25%. 75 Territorial ATK, DEF, RES, DEX, & SPD +20% when an enemy is within the action area.

Their class abilities are focused around increasing MOVE, JUMP, and SPD, as well as staying out of combat areas (outside of throwing or moving enemies away).

Strategy

The Scrabbit should be used to throw enemies overboard (off the map), and can also be used to throw allies in a pinch. There is not much use in using physical melee attacks with a Scrabbit.

Best Stats to Boost

The Scrabbit thrives in one-on-one situations, and is a support/debuff character with a focus on tossing and moving enemies. Use scrolls and other buffs to help increase their speed and dexterity, and don't bother applying score to their ATK. When possible, increase the character's MOVE and LIFT.

The best weapon for the Scrabbit class is no weapon at all, due to the buffs they receive from Monster Soul (no equipped items raises all stats). Send them in with an empty inventory and let them cause chaos amongst the enemy lines, thinning the herd by scattering troops to different locations.