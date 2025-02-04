Quick Links Striker Class Strategy

It's been a few decades, but the long-awaited sequel Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero is finally out, and it is packed to the brim with new mechanics, characters, and features.

There are literally dozens of different classes that you create characters for, summoning and confining phantoms into the real world in the form of warriors, supporters, and even monsters. One of the easiest classes to play is the Striker class.

Striker Class

Class Focus High Melee Damage Highest Stats ATK HP DEF Mastery Skewer Slash, Strike Shoot Specialty Sword, Blade, Axe, Hammer, Spear, Halberd

The Striker is an offensive character that focuses on dealing high melee damage to enemies. The Striker is not skilled in support, magic, or crafting masteries, and has extremely low intelligence and resistance.

Abilities

Level Ability Description 1 Assault Attack Attack Power +2% for every 3dm traveled this turn. 5 Full Speed Ahead DEF & RES +15% and MOVE +25 until start of second turn. 15 Defense Master DEF EQUIP +15% for equipped items. 30 DP Trance DEF & RES +10% each time an ally Removes. 50 CQC Specialist When equipped with a Sword, Blade, Axe, Hammer, Spear, or Halberd, SPD +30%. 75 Striker's High MOVE +15 when SP 50%. Restore 20% SP at the start of the turn when SP < 50%.

Their class abilities are focused around increasing DEF, as well as making far moves between attacks in order to buff the attack power of the Striker with the Assault Attack ability.

Strategy

The Striker should constantly be moving the maximum distance possible, attacking enemies with their melee weapon after moving the most they can in the current turn.

Best Stats to Boost

The Striker is a warrior character with a focus on high non-elemental damage and high movement, and thrives in non-magical situations. Use scrolls and other buffs to help increase their speed, but mainly focus on increasing their attack and HP as you level them up. When possible, increase the character's MOVE, which goes hand-in-hand with their base class ability Assault Attack, which increases Attack Power for every 3dm moved in the current turn.

The best weapons for the Striker class are spears, but they can hold their own with swords and other melee weapons as well. There's not much use in trying to make magic or ranged builds for the Striker, as their high HP makes them prime for frontline melee attacks.