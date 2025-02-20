Whether you’re taking on Phasmophobia's ghosts head on, smudge sticks in hand, or relaxing in the van as you watch your teammates die on camera, we all have to put in the hours to gather that evidence. Ghost-writing, fingerprints, freezing temps. Oh no, it’s a Demon! However, there are more ways to catch your ghost without needing to set up all that expensive equipment.

Observing ghost behaviors and learning all their secret tells not written on paper will come in handy while you run no evidence matches or even take on the apocalypse challenge. A horror show in Sunny Meadows? No, thanks. Even if you’re still in training or perhaps working up the bravery to enter the house at all, you’ll be sure to impress your teammates with your ghostly knowledge. Maybe you’ll even impress the ghost. Although it may want to say hi to you after. Best get in that cupboard.

10 Learn Hunting Ranges

Don't Break That Board Fred! It's Our Best Friend.

Still got a sanity board? Surely that just tracks sanity right? Well, yes, but there's also more. Every ghost has different sanity hunting ranges which can vary depending on the circumstances. While the standard is 50% average sanity, some hunt lower or even higher. Got a crucifix burn at 66%? Congrats! You’ve narrowed your options down to three ghosts.

If you are the man in the van, be sure to listen to your teammates calling out any attempted hunts, or even an actual hunt if you’re unlucky, and check that board. You may just catch something abnormal. Below are the ghosts with unique hunting range mechanics:

Ghost Starting Sanity Ranges Conditions Mare 40-60% Starts hunting at 40% if the light switch is off or 60% if it's on. The breaker status won't affect this. Demon 70-100% Starts hunting at 70%. However, if it uses its ability, it can hunt at any time. Yokai 50-80% Usually hunts at 50%. Talking in the same room as it can increase its range to 80% Raiju 50-65% Usually hunts at 50%. Nearby active player equipment allows it to hunt as early as 65% Deogen 40% Starts hunting at 40% Onryo 60-100% Starts hunting at 60%. However, extinguishing candle flames allows it to hunt at any time. Banshee 12%-87% Hunts are based on its target's sanity ranging from 12-87%. The lower the target's sanity, the higher it can hunt. Shade 25% Starts hunting at 25% The Mimic 12-100% Gains the hunting range of whatever ghost it mimics Thaye 15-75% Starts hunting at 75%. However, its range decreases with age.

9 Build a Poltergeist Pile

Get Building And Watch It Explode!

We all know Poltergeists love to throw things. So why is there a huge pile of items in the middle of a room? An enticing pile. Poltergeists can throw multiple objects at the same time, unlike other ghosts, giving them their own unique ability to make items explode.

If the environment is full of items, it can occur naturally, such as the kitchen at 6 Tanglewood Drive. However, the easiest way to trigger this is to pile up items in the center of the room and wait for them all to go flying at once.

Poltergeist's also throw items quicker during a hunt! Although it is difficult to catch

8 Prepare for Mischievous Mimics

No Evidence

You may be very familiar with the Mimic’s fake ghost orbs noted in its journal entry. These orbs are fake evidence and do not count towards your ghost. However, since they aren’t real, they still spawn in no evidence runs. A huge giveaway for a quick round. Poor Mimic.

Using your tier 3 headgear or by setting up cameras around the ghost’s roaming areas, be sure to keep an eye out for sneaky orbs even in no evidence rounds. If your ghost’s behavior has no clear pattern, this is your sign to check for confirmation.

7 Monitor What The Ghost Is Doing, Not Just Evidence

Watch Carefully During a Hunt

A ghost can reveal a lot during its hunt, from footsteps, speed and even its appearance. While you may be running for your life, try to keep an eye on your ghoulish foe as they may just reveal their type.

Obakes are shape-shifters which can be seen during their hunt as they are guaranteed to change ghost models briefly once every hunt. Meanwhile, Oni are more visible during hunts, blinking less compared to Phantoms, which can be hard to spot until you’re dead. Finally, is the Hantu, who thrives in cold environments. You will catch it speeding up and slowing depending on the temperature with cold breath escaping its mouth during hunts.

6 Use the Activity Board

Hey Steve? Something Weird Is Happening To Our Activity

Ah, the activity board. While you may be too busy watching the cameras, you’re missing crucial information that could change the match. Do not underestimate the power of the activity board.

As time goes on, you will gradually pick up on how different ghost behaviors are mirrored on the board. However, there are a few things you can get straight away, such as EMF 5 evidence. While it’s not guaranteed, a straight jump from 1-5 can indicate EMF, so get that reader. The Twins also have an interaction with the activity board when performing double interactions, which show as a curved line.

Double interactions can be performed rarely by other ghosts. If it's consistent, it is likely the Twins.

5 The Onryo Test

Infinite Crucifix

Onryos are weakened by flames, growing agitated as they blow them out. They’re practically a second crucifix. This trick can be used to your advantage in the world-famous Onryo test!

Start by placing your crucifix in the center of the ghost room before surrounding it with your candles/lanterns. Use four if you can afford it. Keep them lit and wait. Onryos will always extinguish flames before triggering a crucifix. If all four of your flames are extinguished, they will immediately hunt or burn the crucifix. However, if your crucifix burns and there are still flames lit, you’re safe, probably.

4 Not An Oni!

Hisssss