Embark on a journey with "Pixel Heroes: Tales of Emond," a classic Japanese-style mobile RPG featuring pixel art and casual idle gameplay. Discover the sacred Emond Continent, created by the Goddess of Light but now threatened by dark forces. Unlock ancient memories, lead heroes against the awakening Demon King, and restore peace to a land marred by war.

All Codes For Pixel Heroes

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Pixel Heroes. Mobile codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

'Codes were checked on 5/27

ECLIPSEFORCE : Redeem Code for Rewards

: Redeem Code for Rewards THUNDERGALE : Redeem Code for Rewards

: Redeem Code for Rewards DRAGONRIDER : Redeem Code for Rewards

: Redeem Code for Rewards SPELLCASTING : Redeem Code for Rewards

: Redeem Code for Rewards CATACOMB : Redeem Code for Rewards

: Redeem Code for Rewards MAGICELIXIR : Redeem Code for Rewards

: Redeem Code for Rewards SUNSETBLAZER : Redeem Code for Rewards

: Redeem Code for Rewards MIDNIGHTMIST : Redeem Code for Rewards

: Redeem Code for Rewards PIXELGIFT : Redeem Code for x200 Star Diamonds, 1 Covenant of Light, x2 Lunar Astrolabe Stones

: Redeem Code for x200 Star Diamonds, 1 Covenant of Light, x2 Lunar Astrolabe Stones EACHWEEK : Redeem Code for for x1 Flower of Elst, 1k Friendship Points, x3 Lunar Astrolable Stones

: Redeem Code for for x1 Flower of Elst, 1k Friendship Points, x3 Lunar Astrolable Stones THANKYOUALL : Redeem Code for for 1x Flower of Elst, 1k Friendship Points, x3 Lunar Astrolable Stones

: Redeem Code for for 1x Flower of Elst, 1k Friendship Points, x3 Lunar Astrolable Stones THANKYOUALL1 : Redeem Code for for x1 Flower of Elst, x1k Friendship Points, x1 Covenant of Light

: Redeem Code for for x1 Flower of Elst, x1k Friendship Points, x1 Covenant of Light ENTEREMOND : Redeem Code for for x200k Gold Coins, x100k Experience Points, x100 Boundary Stones, 1x Covenant of Light

: Redeem Code for for x200k Gold Coins, x100k Experience Points, x100 Boundary Stones, 1x Covenant of Light APRILFOULS : Redeem Code for Rewards

: Redeem Code for Rewards MEETUSONDC : Redeem Code for for 200x Star Diamonds, 1x Covenant of Light, 2x Lunar Astrolabe Stones

: Redeem Code for for 200x Star Diamonds, 1x Covenant of Light, 2x Lunar Astrolabe Stones SHADOWHUNTER : Redeem Code for for 1x Weekend Gift Pack

: Redeem Code for for 1x Weekend Gift Pack THANKYOUALL: Redeem Code for for x3 Lunar Astrolable Stones, x1 Flower of Elst, x1k Friendship Points

How to Redeem Codes in Pixel Heroes

Redeeming Mobile codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Pixel Heroes on your Mobile Device - iOS, Android Finish the Tutorial Click the Avatar Go to Codes Copy a code from our list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Mobile Codes?

Mobile are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form items, collectibles, skins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content.

Mobile codes are often time-limited and distributed through the game's social media platforms, special events, or collaborations, encouraging players to stay engaged and connected with the community.