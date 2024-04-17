Key Takeaways Planet of Lana is now available on Nintendo and Sony platforms, offering a beautiful and compelling puzzle platformer experience.

Join Lana on an intergalactic journey to save her kidnapped sister from evil robots with the help of an adorable alien companion.

Developed by Wishfully, this debut game promises stunning artwork, emotional storytelling, and innovative design for future projects.

The Cinematic puzzle adventure Planet of Lana (developed by Wishfully) is finally available on Nintendo and Sony's platforms. It's been available on Xbox and PC since May last year, but is now also playable on PlayStation 4/5 and Nintendo Switch. More people than ever have the chance to play what we thought was a beautiful and compelling puzzle platformer.

An Extra-Terrestrial Adventure

Planet of Lana is an off-earth odyssey with a gorgeous hand-painted art style. Lana, the protagonist, lives an idyllic life on an alien world until a fleet of evil robots descend from the skies and kidnap her sister (and pretty much everyone else). The only one left, it's up to Lana to get her sister back. Teaming up with an adorable alien cat-monkey thing, she sets off to save her people and the planet from the robot menace. It's an epic Sci-fi saga spanning multiple centuries and galaxies.

There are all kinds of action-packed sequences along the way, and the story packs a real emotional punch. It also doesn't hurt that all the action is set to the D.I.C.E award-nominated score by Takeshi Furukawa. The game itself was awarded Edge Magazine’s 2023 Xbox Game of the Year and nominated for a Golden Joystick Award. It'll only take you about 5 hours to beat, but honestly, that feels like a welcome relief from the deluge of 100+ hour-long games we're all expected to build our lives around these days.

A Fine First Effort

What's even more impressive is that Planet of Lana is Wishfully's debut game. It's a solid first effort, and we can expect big things from them in the future. They are, in their own words, a studio "with a passion for creating stunning artwork, deep storytelling and innovative design" that is "always striving to make games that leave a lasting impact". Sounds like one to keep an eye on.

The game is rated Everyone 10+, PEGI 12, depending on your region, and costs $19.99. You can purchase it via the Nintendo Eshop or the PlayStation Store. It's a smaller experience, but it's worth a go, especially if you enjoy games like Limbo or Little Nightmares.