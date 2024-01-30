Quick Links You can secure your copy now!

Key Takeaways Planet Zoo: Console Edition is set to be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on March 26, allowing gamers to build their dream wildlife paradise.

Pre-ordering the game comes with three exclusive animals: Pygmy Hippopotamus, Komodo Dragon, and Thomson's Gazelle.

The game offers a comprehensive management simulation, allowing players to construct habitats, manage animals' welfare, and engage in a collaborative community through cross-platform sharing.

Frontier Developments, a leading game development studio, has thrilled fans by announcing the imminent arrival of Planet Zoo: Console Edition on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. The highly anticipated release is set to hit consoles on March 26, offering gamers a chance to build their dream wildlife paradise.

Excitement is already building, with the option to pre-order the game available now. Those who choose to pre-order will receive three exclusive animals – the Pygmy Hippopotamus, Komodo Dragon, and Thomson’s Gazelle – adding an extra layer of excitement for early adopters.

The Console Edition of Planet Zoo encompasses over four years of features, content, and animals, incorporating all the free updates that have been part of the PC game's evolution. This means players can experience the full depth of the creative management simulation right from the start.

Planet Zoo offers players the unique opportunity to nurture and learn about a diverse range of species that exhibit complex behaviors, emotions, and exploration tendencies. The game allows players to construct, customize, and manage habitats for their beloved animals while ensuring their welfare and conservation are top priorities.

The management aspect of the game includes various modes such as Career, Franchise, Challenge, and Sandbox, allowing players to focus on both the bigger picture and smaller details to ensure the happiness of animals, staff, and guests alike.

The integration of console cross-platform sharing via Frontier Workshop connects players with a global community. This feature allows users to download and share habitats, scenery, and entire zoos, fostering a collaborative and interactive experience for players.

For those seeking an enhanced gaming experience, the Standard, Deluxe, and Ultimate Editions of the game are all available for pre-order now. The Deluxe edition includes 16 additional animals and two extra scenarios set in the rainforests of Southeast Asia and the wetlands. For the ultimate gaming journey, the Ultimate Edition, priced at £99.99 / $119.99 / €119.99, includes all content from the Deluxe Edition along with a Season Pass, granting access to 14 future console DLC packs.

Planet Zoo: Console Edition promises to deliver an immersive and visually stunning gaming experience, bringing the wonders of wildlife management to the forefront of console gaming. Get ready to embark on an adventure to create the ultimate wildlife sanctuary on March 26.