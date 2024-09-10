PlayStation today unveiled the next evolution of their PS5 console, the PlayStation 5 Pro.

After more than a year of speculation, rumors, leaks, and teases, PlayStation today made it official. PS5 Pro is indeed real. It's launching later this year. Its design features three diagonal stripes. Its got numerous tech improvements to improve the visual presentation and performance of PS5 titles. Its also got a very high price tag when it hits store shelves later this November.

Related Review: PlayStation 5 The PlayStation 5 is the console to get this holiday season if you’re looking to specifically play Demon’s Souls.

What's under the hood

According to Mark Cerny, lead architect of the PS5 Pro, the console was designed with deeply engaged players and game creators in mind. It is a console designed to run higher fidelity graphics at more stable frame rates. To achieve this, the PS5 Pro makes three key innovations:

Upgraded GPU: Cerny states that the GPU on the PS5 Pro has 67% more Compute Units and 28% faster memory than on the standard PS5. This enabled up to 45% faster rendering for gameplay, allowing for a smoother experience.

Advanced Ray Tracing - Powerful ray tracing allows rays to be cast up to triple the speed of the current PS5 model.

AI-Driven Upscaling - PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) is an AI-driven upscaling technology that utilizes machine learning to produce sharp image clarity while adding a ton of detail.

All PS5 games moving forward will launch with PS5 Pro compatibility. Older titles, meanwhile, will need to be patched to fully support these features. Some of these titles being updated include:

Alan Wake II

Assassin's Creed: Shadows

Demon's Souls

Dragon's Dogma 2

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Gran Turismo 7

Hogwarts Legacy

Horizon Forbidden West

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The Crew Motorfest

The First Descendant

The Last of Us Part II Remastered

Those games that aren't updated will still receive some benefits via PS5 Pro Game Boost. This feature aims to stabilize and improve the performance of PS4 and PS5 games. PS4 games might also benefit from enhanced image quality when played on the PS5 Pro.

PS5 Pro's look falls in line with the PS5's design. It features a dual-tone design (white and black), large plate covers, and blue lighting. Compared to the PS5 Slim, the Pro is slightly taller with three diagonal lines running across its center. Like the PS5 Slim, you'll need to buy a separate stand if you want to position it vertically. For those who want discs, you'll need to purchase an Ultra HD Blu-Ray Disc Drive.

As for pricing, the PS5 Pro isn't going to be cheap. The console launches November 7 and will set you back $699.99 USD, £699.99 GBP, €799.99 EUR, and ¥119,980 JPY and include a standard white DualSense controller. To help alleviate the sting, the PS5 Pro does include a 2TB SSD right out of the box, a significant improvement over the launch model's anemic 865GB and PS5 Slim's 1TB.