Key Takeaways PlayStation's first State of Play presentation for 2024 is set to be a lengthy one, lasting over 40 minutes.

The broadcast will cover more than 15 games coming to PS5 and PS VR2 in 2024 and beyond, with a focus on titles like Stellar Blade and Rise of the Ronin.

While the exact lineup of games remains a mystery, fans can expect surprises and reveals, as PlayStation has delivered in previous State of Play presentations.

PlayStation today announced their first State of Play presentation for 2024, and it'll be quite a lengthy first presentation of the year.

The long wait for the first State of Play of 2024 is nearly over. Nearing a month into 2024, PlayStation revealed that their first stream of 2024 takes place Wednesday, January 31 at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm GMT. Players can expect the broadcast to last over 40 minutes long and will cover over 15 games coming to PS5 and PS VR2 in 2024 and beyond. More specifically, we can expect extended looks at upcoming PS5 exclusives Stellar Blade and Rise of the Ronin.

The upcoming State of Play should help answer one of 2024's biggest mysteries; PlayStation's lineup. While we know about Rise of the Ronin, Stellar Blade, and the timed exclusive Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, the rest of the console's lineup remains a mystery. There are several PlayStation Studios developers working on unannounced projects, including several that haven't released a new title in years. While there's no guarantee we'll get any major reveals, PlayStation has used these State of Plays to surprise and delight fans with a myriad of reveals.

While not confirmed, potential titles have been leaking over the past week. YouTuber Rand al Thor suggested we're likely to see Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Ken Levine's Judas, Silent Hill 2 Remake, a new Metro game, and a PS5 and PC release of Until Dawn. Meanwhile, leaker billbil-kun suggested that we'll hear plenty about Death Stranding 2 during this State of Play, including the game's full title. Of course, even with Rise of the Ronin and Stellar Blade added to the list, it still doesn't come close to the promised 15 titles. Hopefully, PlayStation has a number of surprises for us to reveal.

The upcoming State of Play follows on the heels of Microsoft's recent Xbox Developer Direct. In that showcase, Microsoft showcased a handful of upcoming exclusives and third-party titles, including Indiana Jones and The Great Circle, Avowed, Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, The Elder Scrolls Online, and Visions of Mana. As for Nintendo, we're still waiting for the first Nintendo Direct of 2024 to be scheduled. However, based on how Nintendo has handled their Directs in the past, it wouldn't be surprising to see the first one land in February.

Be sure to check back on January 31 to see everything PlayStation announces during their State of Play.