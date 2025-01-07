PlayStation today revealed the Midnight Black Collection, bringing the beautiful black color to a new selection of PS5 accessories.

A slew of new PS5 accessories are getting the Midnight Black treatment this February. While it's already possible to buy Midnight Black colored plates for PS5 and the PS5 Slim as well as the DualSense, numerous other accessories remain only available in white. That all changes on February 20, 2025 when the PlayStation Portal, DualSense Edge, Pulse Elite wireless headset, and Pulse Explore wireless earbuds launch in Midnight Black.

A Rich Shade of Black

Much like the already released Midnight Edge accessories, these feature a rich shade of black with detailing on the buttons and accents. Those who opt to pick up the Pulse Explore earbuds, the Pulse Elite headset, or the DualSense Edge can expect Midnight Black colored cases and hangers. Finally, both the headset and earbuds include a grey carrying case.

Close

While the Midnight Black look might be new to these accessories, their prices aren't. All four products retail at the same price as the previously released white accessories. Here's what each of them will cost you in either color:

PlayStation Portal - 199.99 USD | 219.99 EURO | 199.99 GBP | 34,980 YEN

Pulse Explore wireless earbuds - 199.99 USD | 219.99 EURO | 199.99 GBP | 34,980 YEN

Pulse Elite wireless headset - 149.99 USD | 149.99 EURO | 129.99 GBP | 22,980 YEN

DualSense Edge wireless controller - 199.99 USD | 219.99 EURO | 199.99 GBP | 34,980 YEN

When to Buy, and Where are the Pro Plates?

The Midnight Black collection launches on February 20, 2025, though you can pre-order them starting January 16 at 10am local time. Unlike other hardware launches, you'll be able to pre-order the accessories on both PlayStation Direct and participating retailers on January 16.

The release of the Midnight Black collection accessories means that almost every PS5 accessory can be purchased in the color. The only missing accessory are PS5 Pro console cover plates. Despite launching last November for $700, PlayStation has yet to release any accessories for their high-end console. Unfortunately, despite being the same dimensions, current PS5 Slim plates are incompatible with the Pro. Hopefully, with these accessories launching, PlayStation can turn to releasing some more products for the PS5 Pro. We'd also like to see both PS5 Pro plates and DualSense Edge launch with additional colors, including the new Chroma line, Cobalt Blue, Galactic Purple, and more.