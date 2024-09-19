PlayStation today unveiled 30th anniversary editions of the PS5 Pro, PS5, and various accessories inspired by the original PlayStation console.

It's hard to believe it, but the PlayStation brand is turning thirty this holiday season. With five console generations and two handhelds under its belt, the PlayStation brand has truly cemented itself within the cultural zeitgeist. That's not to say it's been a smooth ride for the brand, but PlayStation has always found a way to deliver for its audience. To help celebrate this major milestone, PlayStation today revealed the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection, a suite of consoles and accessories with unique designs meant to pay homage to the original PlayStation.

Reminiscent of the very first PlayStation, these limited edition consoles and accessories mimic the colors of that console. This includes the matte gray finish, the colorful PS logo, and the color-coded buttons on the controller. Each product will only be available for a limited time, though only the PS5 Pro bundle appears to be limited to a specific number of units (12,300).

Every bundle and piece of hardware

First up is the PlayStation 5 Pro 30th Anniversary Edition Bundle. Like all PS5 Pro units, this one includes a 2TB SSD, matching DualSense controller, and Wi-Fi 7 functionality out of the box. Where the bundle differs from a standard PS5 Pro is the amount of accessories included. You're also getting a DualSense Edge controller, DualSense Charging Station, a Console Cover for a Disc Drive (though that is unfortunately still sold separately), and a Vertical Stand. As stated above, PlayStation is only selling 12,300 of these.

Next is the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition 30th Anniversary Bundle. It comes with a 1TB SSD, a matching DualSense wireless controller, a Console Cover for a Disc Drive (there is unfortunately no bundle that includes a disc drive), and a Vertical Stand.

Both bundles come packaged with a slew of PlayStation-themed goodies. These include an original PlayStation controller-style cable, four PlayStation Shapes cable ties, PlayStation sticker, Limited Edition PlayStation Poster (1 of 30 possible designs), and a PlayStation Paperclip.

As for other hardware and accessories, the PlayStation Portal, DualSense, and DualSense Edge have all been given original PlayStation looks. This includes the matte gray finish, multicolor PS logo, and the color-coded buttons. The DualSense Edge goes the extra mile with additional PlayStation symbols hidden throughout its design. It is unknown if PlayStation intends on selling the Console Covers standalone for those who already own PS5s.

All PlayStation 30th Anniversary bundles and accessories launch on November 21 with pre-orders kicking-off September 26 via PlayStation Direct. Unfortunately, no pricing details were revealed for anything. It's also important to note that you won't be able to buy everything at any retailer.

The following items can only be purchased via PlayStation Direct and require users to have a PSN account (to alleviate scalping issues):

PlayStation 5 Pro Console 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Bundle

PlayStation Portal Remote Player 30th Anniversary Limited Edition

DualSense Edge Wireless Controller 30th Anniversary Limited Edition

Meanwhile, the following items can be ordered from PlayStation Direct or from participating retailers: