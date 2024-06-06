Key Takeaways Pricing for Concord revealed - Standard Edition $39.99, Digital Deluxe Edition $59.99. Pre-order for bonus Monarch Pack.

Launch content includes 16 Freerunners, 12 maps, 6 game modes. Free post-launch updates promised.

Pre-order any edition for access to July beta on PS5/PC with cross-play support. Bonus codes for friends. Launches August 23.

Firewalk Studios and PlayStation Studios today revealed pricing, launch content, and beta access details for their upcoming live service game, Concord.

Concord made its debut at last week's State of Play with a slew of details about the game, including what gameplay looks like, what kind of game it is, and the release date (August 23). However, left out were several important details, including the price. Would Concord follow in the footsteps of Helldivers II and launch at $39.99 or come in at a whopping $70 like Marvel's Spider-Man 2? We finally have an answer, and thankfully it's not the whopping $70.

Pricing and Editions

Concord launches with two distinct editions; Standard and Digital Deluxe. Coming in at $39.99 / £34.99 / €39.99 / ¥4,480, the Standard edition includes the entire base game with the promise of free post-launch content updates. Meanwhile, the Digital Deluxe Edition comes in at $59.99 / £49.99 / €59.99 / ¥6,480 and comes with 72 hours of early access ahead of the game's launch and the Northstar Freegunner's Cosmetics, which includes 16 skins, one for each of the 16 launch characters.

Those who pre-order either edition of the game will also receive the Monarch Pack, which unlocks the Monarch Frontliner skin for Vale and the Dead Reckoner weapon skins for her weapons. As a quick reminder, Vale is the sniper who utilizes biomechanical legs to get a leg-up on the enemy. After launch, the only way to get this pack will be to purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition.

Launch Content

On August 23, players will get access to 16 playable Freerunners, 12 maps, and six game modes. Precise details on who all the Freerunners are, what all the maps look and play like, or what the six game modes are remain a mystery. Firewalk did confirm that they intend to expand the game post-launch with free content updates for all players. The studio did not reveal how they intend to monetize the game post launch.

Getting into the beta

Firewalk intends on holding a pre-launch beta this July on both PS5 and PC with cross-play support enabled. Pre-order any edition of Concord will not only grant you access to the Beta Early Access weekend, but will also grant you five extra codes to distribute to your friends on PS5 and PC. Exact details about the beta, including the datas, open beta access period, and beta content will be revealed at a later date.

Conord launches August 23 on PS5 and PC.