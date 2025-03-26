PlayStation Plus has three relatively well-received titles in its monthly lineup for April 2025. Starting on April 1, you'll be able to check out Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth - Hacker's Memory, Robocop: Rogue City, and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. You'll need at least a PlayStation Plus Essential subscription to get access to these games and online functionality for titles like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

Close

Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth - Hacker's Memory Prepares Fans For Next Entry

The Japanese RPG Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth - Hacker's Memory will be available for all PlayStation Plus members in April 2025. You play as a character named Keisuke Amazawa who is accused of a crime he is not guilty of. In order to prove his innocence, he joins a team of hackers and assists them in taking out threats that threaten the digital realm. Hacker's Memory takes place in the same timeline as Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth. You may want to play the first entry to get more context as well. While playing Cyber Sleuth - Hacker's Memory, however, you'll be able to find over 320 Digimon during your adventure. The game will be available for both PS4 and PS5 players.

Hacker's Memory will likely prepare many for Bandai Namco's next Digimon Story game coming this year called Time Stranger.

All three games will be available for PlayStation Plus subscribers until May 5. If you're reading this before March 31, you can still redeem last month's games, which include Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Sonic Colors: Ultimate, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection.

Robocop and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Provide Mature Experiences

The next licensed game on the April 2025 list is Robocop: Rogue City, which is, unfortunately only available for PS5 gamers. This half-man half-machine cop has over 20 weapons available to him, including the Auto-9 from the movies. In this open-area game, you're finding evidence and interrogating suspects just like a cop would, possibly with more weaponry than needed. You'll want to be careful with your guns, however, as your choices can determine the story of the mission. The storyline takes place between RoboCop 2 and 3 with Peter Weller reprising his iconic role.