Key Takeaways Try out Stellar Blade with a PlayStation Plus trial, progress carries over.

Other trials available, including Baldur's Gate 3 and Mortal Kombat.

Stellar Blade praised for gameplay, visuals, and universe. Comparable to Nier series.

Action game Stellar Blade has received a new PlayStation Plus trial, and it's available now. You'll be able to check out the game for two hours and then decide if you want to pick up the 2024 game or not. There's also a previously released demo you can play.

If you have PlayStation Plus Premium, you can try out one of the PS5's biggest exclusives this year, Stellar Blade. There's already a demo out now, so you should play that first. After that, you can continue your progress with the two-hour trial. This is the best way to get the maximum amount of game time for free. Your progress from the demo and trial carries over to the full game if you decide to pick up a copy digitally or physically.

According to Circana (via Forbes), Stellar Blade was the top-selling game of April 2024. For a new IP that isn't connected to a property, it was an impressive feat. It beat out the likes of Helldivers 2, Dragon's Dogma 2, and MLB The Show 24.

PlayStation Plus Offers Other Trials Than Stellar Blade

Other PlayStation Plus trials include the likes of The Last of Us Part 1, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Baldur's Gate 3, Hogwarts Legacy, and Mortal Kombat 1 among many other titles. It's a great way to try out a game before you buy it. We may not get demo discs anymore, but this might be the closest thing to that. It's unfortunate, however, that PlayStation Plus Essential or Extra subscribers don't have access to this service. PlayStation Plus Premium costs $17.99 or £13.99 per month. You can also opt for a yearly cost of $159.99 or £119.99. Ouch.

PlayStation Plus Premium does come with a wide library of games and a selection of retro titles. Classics such as the Dark Cloud series, Ape Escape, and just this week the PSP's Daxter are all a part of the service. You can stream them through the cloud or download these games onto your PS5. Sly Cooper fans might be happy to know you can play the original game on PS5 as well with trophy support and rewind capabilities.

Stellar Blade's Certainly Worth A Try

Being able to check out Stellar Blade, however, for a few hours might be worth investing into. "Stellar Blade delivers masterclass gameplay, spectacular visuals and a compelling universe," said our review. "It no doubt will draw comparisons to Nier and its successor, but what Shift Up has done is improved upon the formula greatly in creating one of the best action games of the year."