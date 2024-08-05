Key Takeaways There is a fine bunch of games available on PlayStation Plus that allow for easy Platinums.

Swing through NYC as Miles Morales in Marvel's Spider-Man for an action-packed adventure with a breezy Platinum in around 18 hours.

Explore the world of Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart for yet another straightforward Platinum trophy and a visually stunning platformer experience.

There are lots of different types of gamers out there. There are gamers who play just a few games a year but play them to death. There are gaming obsessives who play every new game that hits the digital shelves, and there are patient gamers who wait until the hype has died before they get around to that groundbreaking game everyone was fussing over. There's a gaming tribe for everyone, even those who love nothing more than completing games 100%.

That's right. There's a collective of gamers out there, including myself, who go out of their way to collect trophies and finish games in their entirety. Unless you're an absolute purist, you'll know that every platinum counts, no matter how big or small the task. So, if you are looking to pad those numbers and get some new platinum trophies, a good place to look that won't break the bank is in the PS Plus Catalog.

We will include games from both the PlayStation Plus Premium Catalog and the PS Plus Extra Catalog, which contains classic games.

1 Bugsnax

Genre Adventure How Long To Platinum 15 Hours

Let's get into things with a game that is the Playstation Plus Catalog's closest alternative to Pokemon Snap. Bugsnax is a game where you play as an investigative journalist aiming to get the scoop on the unusual creatures known as Bugsnax. These creatures have a series of unique food-based abilities, and it's your job to analyze their behavior, and use this knowledge to catch all of these creatures, you know, for science.

It's essentially a creature-tamer game with a twist, as each Bugsnax represents a new puzzle to solve if you want to add it to your collection. Not to mention there is a riveting story to be uncovered here, as there is more to the cute and colorful world of Snaktooth Island than meets the eye, and as a good journalist does, you'll need to dig to find the dirt. It's a very enjoyable and whimsical experience that isn't all that taxing, allowing you to walk away with a nifty Platinum trophy without too much hassle.

2 Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Genre Action Adventure How Long To Platinum 18.5 Hours

Even if you are a self-professed casual gamer, there are some games that every type of player seems to pick up a platinum trophy for regardless of their desire to collect trophies. One of the series that provides easy and routine platinum trophies is the Marvel's Spider-Man series. All three of the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man's modern gaming outings provide a very easy platinum. However, due to the fact that Miles Morales is a much shorter experience than the two mainline releases, essentially existing as glorified DLC, this one is even easier to obtain.

However, that doesn't mean it's not as bombastic, action-packed, and fun to play by comparison. This title introduces Miles into the narrative seamlessly, allows the players to swing through New York in winter, which is always a magical experience, and also implements a number of mechanical changes to the combat that make playing as Miles feel so different from controlling Peter Parker. All you need to do here is play the main story, do a little clean-up at the end, and that platinum is all yours. So get your Spidey-Suit on and get swinging!

3 Ratchet And Clank: Rift Apart

Genre Platformer How Long To Platinum 18 Hours

Seeing as we are plucking games from the PS Plus Catalog, it should go without saying that there are a lot of mascot platformers on there, and practically all of them are pretty easy platinum trophies to pick up. However, of all those listed, the most engaging, modern, and awe-inspiring experience has to be Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart. This is a game that somehow manages to breathe life into the long-running mascot-platformer series, offering some insane portal-based mechanics to show off the power of the PS5, and there's a wicked story to boot.

It feels as if Pixar moved into the gaming business, as the animation quality, the story being told, and the cast of characters are all top-notch. Then the gameplay is also as action-packed as the R&C games that have come before. You will need to find all the collectibles, master various different weapon types, and perform some miscellaneous tasks to earn this trophy, but there's nothing too taxing here, making this a satisfying and simplistic platinum in equal measure.

If you want more triple-A mascot platformers with easy platinum trophies then check out series like Sly Raccoon, Jak and Daxter, Klonoa, A Hat in Time, and Oddworld.

4 Tinykin

Genre Platformer How Long To Platinum 9.5 Hours

Triple-A mascot platformers are not in short supply on the PS Plus Catalog, but something that has been in very short supply for quite some time in the gaming industry is modern mascot platformers. It seems darn near impossible for new IPS to break into the genre, but there are a few games that buck this trend, and one such game is Tinykin. A platformer with a difference that combines traditional platforming with Pikmin-esque mechanics seamlessly to offer a unique and cathartic pocket-sized adventure.

The game takes place inside a suburban home where you have been shrunk down to the size of a bug, and only through exploring thoroughly, using the unique powers of the Tinykin to your advantage, and helping the little critters that call this house a home, will you be able to return to Aegis to report his scientific findings and rejoin human civilization. It's a game that feels like a breath of fresh air for the genre, and aside from a few tricky little Pollen Clusters to find, this is a very straightforward platinum that I highly recommend to any platforming fan.

5 Untitled Goose Game

Genre Sandbox/Puzzle How Long To Platinum 6 Hours

There are a few games out there that are made with the sole purpose of allowing the player to let their silly side out and embrace chaos in a sandbox setting. Goat Simulator is an example, as is I Am Bread. However, I feel that, by some distance, the finest example of a game such as this is Untitled Goose Game. This title sees you take control of the titular goose, and your role is to cross off a series of stupid and maniacal items off your to-do list, as you aim to be the scourge of this little Shropshire village.

It's a sandbox experience where you can just mess around and be a bothersome goose, but it's also a rather competent puzzle game where you will have to explore and experiment within the environment to see what actions will have the cause and effect needed to cross items off your list. It's a barrel of laughs, insanely clever, and aside from a few somewhat taxing time-trial challenges in the late game, it's a very simple platinum to pick up. We rate it ten honks out of ten, so consider that all the endorsement you need to play this surreal and silly little gem.

6 Infamous: First Light

Genre Action Adventure How Long To Platinum 9.5 Hours

Anyone who has played a game from the Infamous series, whether that be a Cole Magrath outing or Delsin Rowe's modern iteration, will know that to get a platinum in these games, you tend to need to work quite hard. You often need to collect loads of collectibles, beat the game on higher difficulty settings, and often play the game multiple times to complete the game with both positive and negative karma. However, one exception to the rule was the prequel to Infamous: Second Son.

Infamous: First Light is a much shorter outing that plays out in the same setting as Infamous: Second Son, where you'll get to know Fetch, a street urchin who just so happens to be a conduit on the run from the DUP, and no, I don't mean the Unionist political party in Northern Ireland, but it's probably good advice to swerve them as well to be fair.

This is basically a boiled-down version of Second Son that can be completed in about 8–10 hours if you really hustle. There are some tough challenges that you'll need to ace toward the end of the game, but aside from that, this is a fun and routine platinum to pick up, which is every bit as good as Sucker Punch's mainline title starring Delsin Rowe.

7 Unpacking

Genre Puzzle How Long To Platinum 2 Hours

Not all of these easy platinums listed here are quick experiences, but if you're looking for a platinum that you can sit down and complete in a handful of hours, then you need to play Unpacking. This is one of those games like A Little to the Left or Powerwash Simulator that takes something deeply mundane and somehow, through the medium of video games, makes it deeply engaging. In this title, you'll get to know your protagonist over the course of various house moves as you unpack all their items and find the ideal place for each item.

Moving is an arduous task in reality, and one I hope I never have to do again personally, but Unpacking manages to make this process relaxing and satisfying. It also manages to weave a subtle narrative that blossoms into a beautiful love story without ever saying a word. The story is told through the items we cherish, and there's something truly beautiful about that. It's over before you know it, and the platinum will be yours in no time, so just sit back, relax, and enjoy this one while it lasts.

8 Undertale

Genre RPG How Long To Platinum 5.5 Hours

Despite the fact that there are literally hundreds of games being released weekly, there is a very small number of games on the market that are genuinely funny. Humor is something that is hard to pull off in a video game, but Toby Fox managed to provide a silly, irreverent RPG with plenty of standout comedic moments when he created Undertale. A feat that is even more impressive when you consider the whole game was created on a budget of just $40,000.

Despite this shoe-string budget, the game serves as one of the strongest indie RPG experiences on the market, offering a fun story that grows in complexity with every new playthrough and unique bullet hell combat that can be as taxing or as easy as you like, depending on how violent you are throughout your run. It's a game that you don't even have to finish in full to get the platinum trophy, as all you have to do is get to the final chapter, but we reckon that you just might stick around to see how it all ends, because it's a brilliant time from start to end.

9 What Remains Of Edith Finch

Genre Walking Simulator How Long To Platinum 3 Hours

Our penultimate entry here is a game that, in terms of difficulty, could not be easier, as this is a game that belongs in the walking simulator sub-genre, which means all you need to do is walk from place to place, enjoy the story and the environment as you go, and drink in the various mini-games that let you in on the fate of the Finch family. However, the difficulty getting this platinum will come from the emotional toll this game takes on you, as a lot of these self-contained stories will tug at the heart strings.

Thanks to the PS5 upgrade, What Remains of Edith Finch looks better than ever, with much-needed quality-of-life changes making the experience much smoother and more satisfying. But what remains the same is the staggeringly brilliant writing, the environmental storytelling present, and the wealth of unique mini-game mechanics that keep things feeling fresh for the game's three-hour runtime. Much like Unpacking, it's over in the blink of an eye, but it's a game that you'll think about long after the credits roll.

10 Maneater

Genre Action Adventure How Long To Platinum 12.5 Hours

Then, we wrap things up with a game with a bit of bite to it. Okay, a lot of bite! Maneater is a game that essentially lets you live out the life of Jaws as you escape the clutches of a mad shark hunter in the early game and set out on a quest to become the biggest, baddest Megalodon to ever grace the West Coast. It's a title that follows the same sort of formula as Ubisoft and Sony open-world games; however, thanks to the underwater setting, unique biomes, and interesting bosses, it never feels stale like some of those titles can do as time goes on.

Plus, it's a game that doesn't overstay its welcome, as you'll be able to get a platinum in around twelve hours, give or take, which is the sweet spot here, as it gives you just the right amount of gory violence without ever, ahem, jumping the shark. It's a frantic and fun underwater adventure with rewarding exploration and surprisingly good combat, and it doesn't take itself too seriously, making it a brilliant 'switch-your-brain-off' game to try out when you get the chance.