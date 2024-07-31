Key Takeaways PlayStation Plus August 2024 lineup includes Lego Star Wars, Five Nights at Freddy's, and Ender Lilies.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is the standout game this month, offering a reimagined version of the Star Wars saga.

Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach and Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights add diversity to the subscription lineup.

PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers in August 2024 will be travelling to a galaxy, far far away, as the games lineup includes Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach, and Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights. They will become available starting August 6. Until then, you can get Borderlands 3, NHL 24, and Among Us with your PlayStation Plus subscription.

Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga joins PlayStation Plus this month.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a Highlight for PlayStation Plus This Month

All three games will be available to download for PS4 and PS5 subscribers. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is the obvious highlight for many. It's a completely reimagined version of the complete saga from The Phantom Menace all the way up to the Rise of Skywalker. There are hundreds of characters to meet and collect as you explore the vast worlds of the Star Wars universe. "LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a triumphant reinvention of the LEGO series, successfully adapting the entirety of the mainline Star Wars films, building out a galaxy filled with activities to pursue and reinventing gameplay mechanics for a new generation," said our 4.5/5 star review. The game currently holds an 82 Top Critic score on OpenCritic.

Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach is the second game available this month. In this game, you play as Gregory, a boy who's trapped inside Freddy Fazbear's Mega Pizzaplex with a lot of creepy animatronics. These scary robots are after you and you have to plan your route to get out alive by hiding and allowing your pursuers to pass. Thankfully, you'll have Freddy's help during your quest for survival.

Our sister site Game Rant ranks it as the best game in the series. "Fans have wanted an open-roam Five Nights At Freddy's game since the very beginning, and Five Nights At Freddy's: Security Breach delivers that stealth and anticipation that fans wanted with this modern style of gameplay, attributed to the fact that a development team was given the reins," the article said.

Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights might surprise a few PlayStation Plus subscribers this month.

Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights is a Hidden Gem

Lastly, we have Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights as part of the PlayStation Plus Essential August 2024 lineup. It's a highly-rated action RPG set up in 2D. You'll be taking down tough bosses and then recruiting them as allies when you end their curse. As you progress, you'll gain new abilities and magic to become stronger and create a moveset that suits you. The story is also determined by your actions.

"The challenge hits that sweet spot where the difficulty is high but victory is never out of reach; learning the enemy behaviors and getting an understanding of the collected abilities will allow players who persist to see the story to its end," said our review. "Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights is a must-play for fans of the genre as it's simply one of the best Metroidvanias ever developed."