PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members have an exciting lineup of games to look forward to for the month of December 2024. Epic RPG Forspoken and acclaimed 3D platformer Sonic Frontiers join the service alongside indie highlights like Coffee Talk and A Space for the Unbound.

PlayStation Plus Extra December 2024 Games Revealed

PlayStation Plus Extra members get to enjoy a bevy of new games starting on December 17. Of course, all the PS4 games in this list are backwards compatible on the PS5. They include the following:

Sonic Frontiers (PS4, PS5)

Forspoken (PS5)

Rabbids: Party of Legends (PS4)

WRC Generations (PS4, PS5)

F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch (PS4, PS5)

Jurassic World Evolution 2 (PS4, PS5)

Coffee Talk (PS4, PS5)

Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly (PS4, PS5)

A Space for the Unbound (PS4, PS5)

PHOGS (PS4)

Biped (PS4, PS5)

PlayStation Plus Premium Members Get Wave of PS2 Nostalgia

PlayStation Plus Premium members are eating good this month, especially if they love their PS2-era platformers. The PS4 and PS5 emulations include quick save, up-rendering, rewind functionality, and custom video filters. They include the following:

Sly 2: Band of Thieves (PS4, PS5)

Sly 3: Honor Among Thieves (PS4, PS5)

Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy (PS4, PS5)

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge (PS VR2)

The Highlights

There are plenty of highlights from the December 2024 PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium lineup. Sonic Frontiers is arguably the most beloved. It features Sonic in a more open environment, letting you complete puzzles and platforming segments along the way. You're beating up blockbuster-like bosses as you try to save Sonic's friends in a dramatic story. The 2022 game received a 4/5 rating from Hardcore Gamer.

PlayStation Plus Premium also has the first Sly Cooper again, completing the initial PS2 platformer trilogy.

"The different islands are all expansive with a ton of places to explore and routes to get there, some less obvious than others," said our review. "It feels weird to appreciate the story in a Sonic game, but this one is well presented with excellent voice acting that sells the dialogue, and the music can stand with the best of the series."

The indie highlight is arguably A Space for the Unbound, which is set in the late 90s rural Indonesia. The narrative surrounds a girl who has supernatural powers, and according to the PlayStation Blog, the story is about "overcoming anxiety [and] depression."

"Overall, A Space For The Unbound is a powerful narrative adventure title," said our sister site ScreenRant in its eight out of ten review. "Its story is a strong driving force thanks to its characters and overarching mystery, and although its gameplay is relatively straightforward the Space Dive mechanic freshens things up nicely."