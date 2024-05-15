Key Takeaways
- PlayStation Plus Extra May 2024 lineup features the acclaimed Red Dead Redemption 2 & other enticing games.
- Deceive Inc and Crime Boss: Rockay City add to the diverse library this month.
- Many beloved games, including Horizon: Zero Dawn, are leaving PlayStation Plus Extra in May.
The PlayStation Plus Extra May 2024 lineup is strong as it features Rockstar Games heavy hitter Red Dead Redemption 2. The illustrious library is also getting Crime Boss; Rockay City, Deceive Inc, and the Cat Quest games among others.
PlayStation Plus Extra May 2024 Lineup Has a Heavy Hitter
The PlayStation Blog has confirmed the following games will be joining the PlayStation Plus Extra library on May 21:
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Deceive Inc.
- The Sims 4: City Living
- Crime Boss: Rockay City
- The Settlers: New Allies
- Stranded: Alien Dawn
- Cat Quest
- Cat Quest II
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame
- Watch Dogs
Some of these games, including Red Dead Redemption 2 and Watch Dogs have been available on PlayStation Plus Extra before. Rockstar's title returning to the service, however, is a big deal as it's such a beloved game by fans and critics alike.
Red Dead Redemption 2 currently has a 97 Metacritic score, making it one of the highest-rated games of all time. "Rockstar has created the single most immersive Wild West game yet, with an intelligently-written story, a compelling core cast of characters, highly-engaging scenarios and a diverse open world to explore," said our 4.5/5 star review.
There Are New Classics As Well
PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers will likely be disappointed this month with the new PS1 games available. They are the snowboarding game 2Xtreme and the Team17 spinoff Worms Pinball.
With so many PS1 first party classics to choose from like Wipeout, PaRappa the Rapper, and even Vib Ribbon on the table, the disappointing selection from this month is truly headscratching. Third party games like the Rayman series and the Tenchu games would also be better choices.
Regardless, G-Police will be available through PlayStation Plus Premium as well as these disappointing PS1 titles.
A Lot of Games Are Leaving PlayStation Plus Extra This Month
Unfortunately, PlayStation Plus Extra is losing a lot of games for the month of May. This surprisingly includes PlayStation's own Horizon: Zero Dawn, which is rumored to be getting a remaster.
According to the PlayStation Store, these are all the games in the "Last chance to play" section:
- Abzu
- Adrift
- How To Survive 2
- The Artful Escape
- Ashen
- Last Stop
- I Am Dead
- Absolver Downfall
- My Friend Pedro
- The Messenger
- Jotun Valhalla Edition
- Sundered Eldritch Edition
- World of Final Fantasy
- This is the Police
- This is the Police 2
- Elex
- Monster Jam Steel Titans 2
- Minit
- Observation
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition
- Final Fantasy VII
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
- Final Fantasy IX
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster
- Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
- MX vs ATV Legends
- Elex 2
- Wreckfest
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition
- Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition
- Darksiders III
- Darksiders Genesis
- Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition
Unfortunately, Final Fantasy and Darksiders fans will be most affected.