The PlayStation Plus Extra May 2024 lineup is strong as it features Rockstar Games heavy hitter Red Dead Redemption 2. The illustrious library is also getting Crime Boss; Rockay City, Deceive Inc, and the Cat Quest games among others.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is the big Rockstar game joining PlayStation Plus Extra this month.

PlayStation Plus Extra May 2024 Lineup Has a Heavy Hitter

The PlayStation Blog has confirmed the following games will be joining the PlayStation Plus Extra library on May 21:

Red Dead Redemption 2

Deceive Inc.

The Sims 4: City Living

Crime Boss: Rockay City

The Settlers: New Allies

Stranded: Alien Dawn

Cat Quest

Cat Quest II

The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame

Watch Dogs

Some of these games, including Red Dead Redemption 2 and Watch Dogs have been available on PlayStation Plus Extra before. Rockstar's title returning to the service, however, is a big deal as it's such a beloved game by fans and critics alike.

Red Dead Redemption 2 currently has a 97 Metacritic score, making it one of the highest-rated games of all time. "Rockstar has created the single most immersive Wild West game yet, with an intelligently-written story, a compelling core cast of characters, highly-engaging scenarios and a diverse open world to explore," said our 4.5/5 star review.

There Are New Classics As Well

PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers will likely be disappointed this month with the new PS1 games available. They are the snowboarding game 2Xtreme and the Team17 spinoff Worms Pinball.

With so many PS1 first party classics to choose from like Wipeout, PaRappa the Rapper, and even Vib Ribbon on the table, the disappointing selection from this month is truly headscratching. Third party games like the Rayman series and the Tenchu games would also be better choices.

Regardless, G-Police will be available through PlayStation Plus Premium as well as these disappointing PS1 titles.

Horizon Zero Dawn leaves PlayStation Plus Extra this month.

A Lot of Games Are Leaving PlayStation Plus Extra This Month

Unfortunately, PlayStation Plus Extra is losing a lot of games for the month of May. This surprisingly includes PlayStation's own Horizon: Zero Dawn, which is rumored to be getting a remaster.

According to the PlayStation Store, these are all the games in the "Last chance to play" section:

Abzu

Adrift

How To Survive 2

The Artful Escape

Ashen

Last Stop

I Am Dead

Absolver Downfall

My Friend Pedro

The Messenger

Jotun Valhalla Edition

Sundered Eldritch Edition

World of Final Fantasy

This is the Police

This is the Police 2

Elex

Monster Jam Steel Titans 2

Minit

Observation

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition

Final Fantasy VII

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered

Final Fantasy IX

Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age

MX vs ATV Legends

Elex 2

Wreckfest

Darksiders Warmastered Edition

Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition

Darksiders III

Darksiders Genesis

Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition

Unfortunately, Final Fantasy and Darksiders fans will be most affected.