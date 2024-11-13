PlayStation Plus is adding some exciting games for November 2024. These include Dying Light 2: Stay Human, Digimon Survive, Grand Theft Auto V, Overcooked, and more. The classics that are getting added are arguably disappointing, especially for new Sly Cooper fans waiting for the next two titles.

PlayStation Plus Extra Additions

The PlayStation Blog has confirmed the additions to the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium library. They include fan favorites from Digimon to the Like a Dragon franchise. All of the following games will be added on November 19.

Grand Theft Auto V (PS4, PS5)

Dying Light 2: Stay Human (PS4, PS5)

Like a Dragon: Ishin (PS4, PS5)

MotoGP 24 (PS4, PS5)

The Sims 4 Island Living Add-on (PS4)

Digimon Survive (PS4)

Overcooked! All You Can Eat (PS4, PS5)

Stick Fight: The Game (PS4)

Clash: Artifacts of Chaos (PS4, PS5)

Killer Frequency (PS4, PS5)

Hungry Shark World (PS4)

Chivalry 2 (PS4, PS5)

Dying Light 2 joins its distant cousin Dead Island 2 from last month on November 19. It includes an exciting first-person RPG with a big world to explore and parkour mechanics. You won't need to play the first game to get into the title.

"It's an ambitious project that aimed to improve upon the original’s mechanics while creating more of a unique world," said our review for Dying Light 2. "In many ways, Techland has succeeded, giving us a much more involved story that's presented better, additional moves and actions that enhance gameplay, more rewarding nighttime features and a great playground in Villedor."

Digimon Survive has a 76 Top Critic on OpenCritic. 63% of critics recommend it. "As expected, the story is engrossing, blending darker moments with the character drama that made for excellent viewing in some of Digimon's best seasons," said our review.

PlayStation Plus Premium Additions

PlayStation Plus Premium may be disappointed by the November 2024 additions as Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain and Blood Omen 2 join the service. They aren't first-party titles, and as previously mentioned, many PlayStation franchises like Sly Cooper, Ratchet & Clank, Ape Escape, and ICO haven't been fully represented yet. PSP fans may be disappointed as there aren't any new games from that system yet.

The PlayStation Plus Premium additions for November 2024 include the following:

Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain (PS4, PS5)

Blood Omen 2 (PS4, PS5)

Resistance: Fall of Man (streaming only)

Resistance 2 (streaming only)

Synapse (PS VR2)

Synapse is an intriguing VR project that Game Rant calls a mix of BioShock, Control, and Superhot.