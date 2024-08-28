Key Takeaways PlayStation Plus September 2024 lineup: Harry Potter, MLB, and Little Nightmares II.

Harry Potter game includes Quidditch World Cup, crossplay, and multiple schools.

MLB The Show 24 highly rated; Little Nightmares II offers a scary co-op experience.

PlayStation has announced the three games that will be included in the PlayStation Plus September 2024 lineup for Essential subscribers and up. They include Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, MLB The Show 24, and the popular horror game Little Nightmares II.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is on PlayStation Plus on Day One

Starting September 3, all three games will be available to download for all PlayStation Plus subscribers. Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions will be available on the service from day one of its release, and the game will be crossplay with other systems as well. It includes online multiplayer and a campaign that has you start from the Weasley house all the way to the Quidditch World Cup. It will also include the two schools, Durmstrang and Beauxbatons, with their Quidditch pitches showcased for the first time. While playing Quidditch Champions, you'll be able to pick between the Chaser, Seeker, Keeper or Beater positions.

Another sporting game included during September is MLB The Show 24. This baseball game is highly rated among critics. It has a Strong OpenCritic rating with an 80 Top Critic average. "Adding two Storylines and the way this was produced and the pacing of the gameplay opens the door for the future," said our review. "These docu-series without taxing gameplay that provide rewards will keep players occupied early, on top of learning about baseball history that includes one of the greatest dynasties of all time."

Lastly, Little Nightmares II will creep out PlayStation Plus subscribers this September. As a spooky treat just before the month of October, Little Nightmares II delivers an outstanding scary experience for co-op players (or solo if you're by yourself). You'll be trying to escape a sadistic teacher, a horrid hunter, and more foes in this campaign.

"Little Nightmares II succeeds on its bolder and more refined continuation from the 2017 original," said our 2021 review. "Stripped down to its most basic premise, the game still intrigues and invites through well-orchestrated puzzle segments and spots of subtlety that lend themselves to the creeping, anxious trek characters Six and Mono must make throughout the world."

You still have time to redeem the August 2024 PlayStation Plus Essential games. This includes the fantastic Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach, and Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights. If you're an Extra or Premium subscriber, you can also play the various games available on that service, including The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and the TimeSplitters series.