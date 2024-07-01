Key Takeaways PlayStation Plus tiers offer varying options and prices; Essential provides online multiplayer, exclusive discounts, and monthly games.

PlayStation Plus Extra adds a game library and Ubisoft+ Classics for $14.99 monthly, targeting fans of popular titles.

PlayStation Plus Premium offers streaming of classic games and a Sony Pictures catalog for $17.99 monthly, catering to dedicated fans.

The three PlayStation Plus tiers can be confusing for many with varying price points and options to consider. Thankfully, we can guide you about which offering would be the right choice for you. The most expensive option is likely for the most dedicated of PlayStation fans, however.

There are free games on PlayStation Plus Essential every month.

What Does PlayStation Plus Essential Provide?

There are three different PlayStation Plus subscription tiers: Essential, Extra, and Premium. The most basic offering is Essential, which costs $9.99 a month, $24.99 for three months and $79.99 every year. Essential provides the following:

Three monthly games (typically)

Access to online multiplayer

Exclusive discounts

Exclusive DLC like Genshin Impact Primogems and Fortnite content

Cloud storage

Share Play (which lets you share your screen with another player online)

The monthly games are usually of high quality. In April 2024, we got the underrated Immortals of Aveum and Minecraft Legends, for example. However, once that month's over, you cannot get those specific games anymore; a new trio will arrive. Thankfully, you don't need PlayStation Plus Essential to play free-to-play titles like Fortnite or Apex Legends.

There are many great games on PlayStation Plus Extra.

What is PlayStation Plus Extra?

PlayStation Plus Extra is the second tier subscription offering. It costs $14.99 monthly, $39.99 every three months, and $134.99 every year. It comes with all that the Essential offering provides, in addition to a big games library and Ubisoft+ Classics.

Some of the games you can expect would be Red Dead Redemption 2, Monster Hunter Rise, God of War, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and other popular titles. It's a great value, especially if you haven't played most of PlayStation's terrific first-party games catalog. It also had day-one releases on the library, such as Foamstars and Stray (the adorable cat game we loved)

Daxter and many other classic games are available through PlayStation Plus Premium.

What Exactly is PlayStation Plus Premium?

If you want the whole she-bang, there's PlayStation Plus Premium. It costs $17.99 monthly, $49.99 every three months, and a whopping $159.99 each year. This subscription plan offers everything the past two includes and the following:

Lengthy trials for games like Stellar Blade

The ability to stream games to your PS5

Classics catalogue for PSP, PS1, PS2, and PS3 games (streaming only), and classic remakes or collections

Sony Pictures catalogue to watch

PlayStation typically adds a handful of classic games to the service every month. Jak & Daxter fans can now check out the whole series on their PS4 or PS5, including the PSP spinoff Daxter, thanks to this service. You can also check out two-hour game trials for titles like Marvel's Spider-Man 2, God of War: Ragnarok, and Cyberpunk 2077 among many others.