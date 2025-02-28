PlayStation has announced it will be reducing the price of the PlayStation VR2 by a whopping $150 when the month of March begins. This will let you play new games from this medium of the space, like Horizon Call of the Mountain, Gorn 2, and Skydance's Behemoth, among other standout titles.

PSVR 2 is Slightly More Affordable

The PlayStation Blog has announced both bundles it currently offers will be $399 each. One of them includes the launch title Horizon Call of the Mountain, while the other hasn't got a game inside. Both, however, include the headset, PS VR2 Sense controller, and stereo headphones, for maximum immersion.

Since the launch of PSVR2, PlayStation has launched a PC adapter that lets you use the headset on your computer. This offers more flexibility with the expensive piece of kit and future proofs the accessory. Unfortunately, there are some major features you'll miss while using the PSVR2 on PC. HDR, headset feedback, eye tracking, adaptive triggers, and haptic feedback are all not supported while not on the PS5.

The platform holder has been criticized for the lack of first-party games and has been relying on third-party releases like Skydance's Behemoth, Alien: Rogue Incursion, and Tennis On-Court.

A Hard Sell

The PlayStation VR2 has been a hard sell for many. The PS5 itself is an expensive console to purchase, and the prior $549 price tag has made the PSVR 2 hard to access, especially during a financial downturn. Additionally, original PSVR content is not compatible with the PSVR 2 making their prior games obsolete with the upgrade. Thankfully, there are some cool experiences with the accessory such as Resident Evil: Village and Gran Turismo 7's integration with PSVR 2.

Our sister site, GameRant, reviewed the PSVR 2 headset well, however. "Whether it’s a game that uses traditional joystick movement as well as motion control or one that is more motion-heavy, the controllers work very well," said the article, speaking of the new Sense controller. "Outside an isolated incident where the headset lost tracking of the left controller and a restart was required, the headset did very well to register where each was in relative space."

The PSVR 2 first launched on February 22, 2023.

Horizon Call of the Mountain also received praise from GameRant's reviewer. "Horizon: Call of the Mountain is without question the showpiece for PS VR 2, taking full advantage of every bell and whistle that the headset has to offer," they said. "It’s an incredible VR experience that adapts the main game’s traversal and combat to a more constrained setup." Hopefully, the price decrease to $399 will help more PS5 players check out Horizon Call of the Mountain.