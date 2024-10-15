Greatness hopefully awaits as PlayStation: The Concert features music from God of War, the Horizon series, and more in an epic tour around the world. The show will feature an "all-star ensemble blending classical and modern instruments," according to PlayStation.

Hear God of War Music in the Concert Hall

The concert that plays around the world in 2025 and 2026 will feature "multi-layered visuals [and immersive sound]," says PlayStation on its official website.The games we know will be featured in the concert so far include:

"PlayStation The Concert transports fans into the epic worlds of God of War, The Last of Us, Ghost of Tsushima, and Horizon franchises amongst many others that reflect our 30 years of making games that have not only captivated players but are celebrated for their breathtaking and immersive soundtracks too.," said Sid Shuman on the PlayStation Blog.

Hopefully, some other games highlighted include the Uncharted series, Astro Bot, and the Ratchet & Clank titles. Perhaps some third-parties like Square Enix could get involved too with Final Fantasy VII Remake's "Let the Battles Begin!" and Kingdom Hearts' "Dearly Beloved." Monster Hunter's "Proof of a Hero" would also fit like a glove on PlayStation: The Concert's stage. Maybe the Wipeout series could get a highlight too to give some love to the retro gamers out there.

Confirmed Locations

The global PlayStation: The Concert tour begins on April 19 in Dublin, Ireland. The tour then continues in Europe and stretches to North America later on. The confirmed locations are: The 2025 tour schedule so far includes:

Glasgow, Scotland

London, Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds, Newcastle, UK

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Paris, Amnéville, France,

Brussels, Belgium

Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Hamburg, Dusseldorf, Leipzig, Munich, Oberhausen, Germany

Zurich, Switzerland

Bologna, Italy

Budapest, Hungary

Sofia, Bulgaria

Vienna, Austria

Bratislava, Slovakia

Prague, Czech Republic

Lodz, Poland

Copenhagen, Denmark

Gotenburg, Sweden

Oslo, Norway.

The huge orchestral tour will play in over 200 cities around the world throughout 2025 and 2026. No U.S. dates have been announced yet. Tickets will be sold for the currently announced dates on Wednesday, October 16 2024 at 7 am Pacific. You'll be able to order these tickets with the early access code PLAYCONCERT24.

Not the First Time

This isn't the first time PlayStation has organized a concert. In 2018, it hosted an event in London, UK called PlayStation in Concert. According to PlayStation LifeStyle, it played songs from The Last of Us and Horizon: Zero Dawn, but also tracks from The Order: 1886, Killzone 2, and LittleBigPlanet among others. There was even a Crash Bandicoot medley, which would be delightful to hear in 2025 at a live concert.