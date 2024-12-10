It wasn't that long ago that Playtonic announced a new upgraded version of the often beloved 3D platformer, Yooka-Laylee. This comes in the form of Yooka-Replaylee, a remastered and updated version of the title hundreds upon thousands have had the chance to experience since it launched in 2017 after a successful Kickstarter campaign. While it may be easy enough to port a title that's already on modern systems time and time again, Playtonic wanted to take it an extra step by giving the game a little more oomph on current (and upcoming) systems.

It's also worth noting, although it is just a cheeky side note, Playtonic makes no mention of the Switch successor in this video despite already announcing Yooka-Replaylee for the upcoming next step for Nitnendo systems.

Yooka-Replaylee is bringing back the same title with new grand changes

This particular run through with the developers takes place entirely within Glitterglaze Glacier. The exciting elements going into this remaster are that it isn't just brand-new lighting, textures and the like. This remaster goes on to include new enemy types, new interactions with the environment like snow and even new visual appearances for currency. Although Yooka-Laylee saw a resounding success as a successor to Banjo-Kazooie, it's nice to see Yooka-Replaylee as a way for them to revisit and change the game based on years of feedback and just wanting to create an even better experience.

Some have said this remaster takes away from the simplistic look, trying to be more reminiscent of the N64 era it was originally designed around, but in truth, while there's absolutely value in that approach and angle, there's much more intrigue in seeing a more modernized interpretation that has grown over the years alongside its audience as well.

Yooka-Replaylee has no current release date but is planned to launch on PC, PS5, Xbox and the Nintendo Switch successor in the future. For an even closer look, take a full peak at the other hour-long developer commentary below: