The Plucky Squire has been a popular and lovable indie darling since its launch just a couple of weeks ago. Although fans have been positive about it overall, the title has been held back by a few bugs, including some that produce soft locks or hamper the overall experience. Fortunately, the devs behind Plucky Squire have been quick on their feet to address these issues as they come up, and as such have revealed the latest round of big fixes for each individual platform. These patch notes include detailed information on individual problems based on the chapter and are extremely helpful for those looking to see if their issue has been addressed.

The platform that came out needing the most tweaks and fixes was the Nintendo Switch, which saw fixes to nearly every chapter except the third and last. Fortunately, this has made this particular version significantly more enjoyable and less likely to skip over cutscenes and cause issues such as creatures not spawning when they need to and causing problems down the line. On the flip side, it appears as though PlayStation and Xbox were suffering from essentially identical issues which have been addressed appropriately to keep dialogue, blocks and the like from causing a poor experience while exploring the wonderful storybook world.

The team is staying on top of these bugs before they get out of hand

Fans who may have been waiting for these to be addressed will be happy to know they can jump back in and more readily enjoy the experience like before. Anyone who has noticed a bug that isn't noted in these patch notes can message Plucky Support on Twitter in order to report their feedback that will hopefully be addressed in due time. The team seems adamant to stay on top of these reports to ensure their fans have a consistent and enjoyable experience going through the wonderful world they've created for so many to enjoy.

Those wanting to take a look and see if their issue has been fixed can check out the official post from the Plucky Squire team below for PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and Xbox. Meanwhile, the PC fixes are listed on the Steam page right here.