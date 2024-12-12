The Pokémon Company and Wallace & Gromit studio Aardman have announced on social media Wednesday that a "special project" that will launch in 2027. The press release says that this collaboration "will see Aardman bringing its unique style of storytelling to the Pokémon universe in brand-new adventures." Neither have confirmed if this will be a TV series, a movie, or a bunch of short films.

Close

"A Dream Partnership"

“This is a dream partnership for Pokémon," said the VP of Marketing and Media at The Pokémon Company Taito Okiura in the press release. "Aardman are masters of their craft, and we have been blown away by their talent and creativity." Okiura says that this will be a "treat" for global Pokémon fans.

Related Nintendo Switch Online Adds Beloved GBA Pokémon Game Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team heads to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members this month.

The Managing Director of Aardman Sean Clarke has also chimed in. "It’s a huge honour to be working with The Pokémon Company International — we feel sincerely privileged to be trusted with bringing their characters and world to life in a brand-new way," he said. "Bringing together Pokémon, the world’s biggest entertainment brand, together with our love of craft, character and comedic storytelling feels incredibly exciting." Clarke also says that the two companies will "create charming, original and new stories for audiences around the world."

Aardman has been behind some critically acclaimed animated movies throughout the years. The UK-based company is behind the likes of Wallace & Gromit, Chicken Run, Flushed Away, Arthur Christmas, and The Pirates! In an Adventure with Scientists! It will be releasing its new film Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl on Netflix on January 3, 2025. The animation studio is also behind the hit TV series Shaun the Sheep, which has been aired in 170 countries around the world, according to the show's official website.

Pokémon Has Been Busy

The Pokémon Company has a few exciting projects it's working on currently. Pokémon Legends: Z-A will continue the more open sub-series with a live catching mechanic and an embrace of the wilder elements of the world. It is directly inspired by Lumiose City and its surrounding area from what the announcement trailer has shown. Nintendo says Lumiose City during the game's timeframe is "a city where re-development is in progress with the goal of being a place where humans and Pokémon can coexist." It will launch sometime simultaneously around the world in 2025. It follows up the successful Legends: Arceus.

“This is a dream partnership for Pokémon," said the VP of Marketing and Media at The Pokémon Company Taito Okiura in the press release. "Aardman are masters of their craft, and we have been blown away by their talent and creativity." Okiura says that this will be a "treat" for global Pokémon fans.

Additionally, The Pokémon Company has launched the already successful Pokémon TCG Pocket, which has been downloaded 10 million times in four days.