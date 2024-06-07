Key Takeaways The 2024 NAIC event will be the last International Championship event of the season.

Trainers watching the event on Twitch can earn exclusive rewards through Twitch Drops.

To receive Twitch Drops, trainers must watch 30 minutes of the live stream and redeem the code on Pokemon GO's web store.

Today, Trainers are headed to New Orleans for Pokémon GO's 2024 North America International Championships (NAIC). This will be the third and final International Championship event of the 2024 season. It's going to be a big one, and it will feature exciting new loot rewards from Twitch for Trainers watching from home!

NAIC Event Details

The NAIC takes place at the following days and times:

Friday, June 7, 2024, at 9:00 AM EDT

Sunday, June 9, 2024, at 5:00 PM EDT

The end time is approximate, as there's no clear announced end-time. We should assume that it will end when it ends on Sunday.

How to Get NAIC Twitch Drops

Trainers who watched 30 minutes of the NAIC livestream can receive a code via Twitch Drops, which will give them exclusive Timed Research that will allow them to catcch the EIC (Europe Internation Championship) winner, MEWeedle's Altaria.

Livestream Schedule

Day One: Bracket Play

Tune in to Pokemon GO's Twitch channel any time starting from Friday, June 7, at 9:00 a.m. - Friday, June 7 at 7:00 p.m.

Day Two: Bracket Play until Top 3

Tune in to the same channel from Saturday, June 8 at 9:00 a.m. - Saturday, June 8 at 7:00 p.m.

Day 3: Winners Finals, Losers Finals, Grand Finals on Pokémon Twitch Account

Tune into Pokémon's twitch account (NOT Pokemon GO's twitch account) starting from Sunday, June 9 at 9:00 a.m.

How to Use Twitch Drops

Watch 30 minutes of the live stream. You have to be logged in, or it won't count. Visit your Twitch Drops inventory to see if it's unlocked. Go to the Pokémon rewards page, where you will connect your Pokémon Trainer Club Account and Twitch accounts. Your PTC does not have to be linked to your Pokémon GO account for this. Recieve the code, and then redeem it on Pokémon GO's web store.