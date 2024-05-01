Key Takeaways Special "A Glimpse of Daylight" Timed Research offers exclusive Sun Crown avatar item.

Experience the excitement of Pokémon GO Fest 2024 with the special A Glimpse of Daylight Timed Research! Available from April 30 to May 6, 2024, this event offers trainers who purchase a GO Fest ticket the chance to earn an exclusive GO Fest-themed avatar item, the Sun Crown, by completing engaging tasks. Traverse 1 km, complete field research, spin PokéStops, power up Steel-type Pokémon, and catch various Pokémon species to unlock this stylish reward. Don’t miss out on the fun and the opportunity to add a unique touch to your trainer's look!

A Glimpse of Daylight Timed Research Overview

Event Name: A Glimpse of Daylight Timed Research

Availability:

Starts: Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at 10:00 AM Local Time

Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at 10:00 AM Local Time Ends: Monday, May 6, 2024, at 11:59 PM Local Time Requirement: Must purchase a Pokémon GO Fest 2024: Global ticket by May 6 Special Reward: Early access to a GO Fest-themed avatar item, the Sun Crown.

All Tasks and Rewards

Timed Research: A Glimpse of Daylight (1/1)

Task Reward Explore 1 km Super Incubator ×1 Complete 5 Field Research tasks Sunkern encounter Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms 791 XP Power up 10 Steel-type Pokémon Solrock encounter Catch 25 different species of Pokémon Lucky Egg ×1

Completion Rewards:

Sun Crown ×3 (Avatar Item)

3000 XP

Additional Information

Trainers must play Pokémon GO during the specified event period after purchasing a ticket to unlock this Timed Research.

If you also purchase the ticket by June 6 and play between May 31 and June 6, you will receive additional Timed Research that awards a Moon Crown. This means trainers who buy a ticket before May 6 will enjoy both avatar items through two separate research opportunities.

Remember, the Sun Crown will give you a stylish way to show off your participation in the event, and it's exclusive to those who complete the Timed Research by July 13, 2024, at 10:00 AM local time.

Strategy Tips

Efficient Play: To maximize your time, plan a route through areas with multiple PokéStops to ensure you can spin 10 easily within a short walk.

To maximize your time, plan a route through areas with multiple PokéStops to ensure you can spin 10 easily within a short walk. Species Variety: Visit diverse habitats or use lures to encounter a wide variety of Pokémon species to complete the 25 species task more easily.

Visit diverse habitats or use lures to encounter a wide variety of Pokémon species to complete the 25 species task more easily. Steel-type Focus: Prepare by stocking up on Steel-type Pokémon candies before the event, ensuring you can power up the required Pokémon without delay.