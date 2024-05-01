Quick Links
- Special "A Glimpse of Daylight" Timed Research offers exclusive Sun Crown avatar item.
- Complete task objectives like exploring 1 km, spinning PokéStops to unlock stylish reward.
- Play efficiently to complete tasks, earn both Sun Crown and Moon Crown avatar items.
Experience the excitement of Pokémon GO Fest 2024 with the special A Glimpse of Daylight Timed Research! Available from April 30 to May 6, 2024, this event offers trainers who purchase a GO Fest ticket the chance to earn an exclusive GO Fest-themed avatar item, the Sun Crown, by completing engaging tasks. Traverse 1 km, complete field research, spin PokéStops, power up Steel-type Pokémon, and catch various Pokémon species to unlock this stylish reward. Don’t miss out on the fun and the opportunity to add a unique touch to your trainer's look!
A Glimpse of Daylight Timed Research Overview
Event Name: A Glimpse of Daylight Timed Research
Availability:
- Starts: Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at 10:00 AM Local Time
- Ends: Monday, May 6, 2024, at 11:59 PM Local Time Requirement: Must purchase a Pokémon GO Fest 2024: Global ticket by May 6 Special Reward: Early access to a GO Fest-themed avatar item, the Sun Crown.
All Tasks and Rewards
Timed Research: A Glimpse of Daylight (1/1)
|
Task
|
Reward
|
Explore 1 km
|
Super Incubator ×1
|
Complete 5 Field Research tasks
|
Sunkern encounter
|
Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms
|
791 XP
|
Power up 10 Steel-type Pokémon
|
Solrock encounter
|
Catch 25 different species of Pokémon
|
Lucky Egg ×1
Completion Rewards:
- Sun Crown ×3 (Avatar Item)
- 3000 XP
Additional Information
- Trainers must play Pokémon GO during the specified event period after purchasing a ticket to unlock this Timed Research.
- If you also purchase the ticket by June 6 and play between May 31 and June 6, you will receive additional Timed Research that awards a Moon Crown. This means trainers who buy a ticket before May 6 will enjoy both avatar items through two separate research opportunities.
- Remember, the Sun Crown will give you a stylish way to show off your participation in the event, and it's exclusive to those who complete the Timed Research by July 13, 2024, at 10:00 AM local time.
Strategy Tips
- Efficient Play: To maximize your time, plan a route through areas with multiple PokéStops to ensure you can spin 10 easily within a short walk.
- Species Variety: Visit diverse habitats or use lures to encounter a wide variety of Pokémon species to complete the 25 species task more easily.
- Steel-type Focus: Prepare by stocking up on Steel-type Pokémon candies before the event, ensuring you can power up the required Pokémon without delay.
