Prepare for an exciting Abra Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO, taking place on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. This event is a fantastic opportunity for Trainers to catch the Psychic-type Pokémon, Abra, and benefit from a special bonus. Here's everything you need to know to make the most of this limited-time event.

Abra Spotlight Hour Event Details

Date : Tuesday, May 14, 2024

: Tuesday, May 14, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM local time

Abra is known for its psychic abilities and is a popular choice among players looking to build a strong Psychic-type team. It evolves into Kadabra, which can then evolve into Alakazam, one of the most powerful Psychic-type Pokémon in the game.

Special Bonus: 2× Evolution XP

During this hour, you will earn double the XP for every Pokémon you evolve. This bonus is perfect for maximizing your XP gain, helping you level up faster in the game.

Save up some Mega Energy from the Alakazam raids, and maybe you'll find a great Abra to Mega Evolve instead! Maybe a shundo!

Tips for Maximizing the Abra Spotlight Hour

1. Prepare Your Inventory

Before the event starts, make sure to stock up on Poké Balls, so you don’t run out while catching Abra.

Have enough Pinap Berries to use on each Abra catch to double the amount of Abra Candy you receive, which is useful for evolving Abra into Kadabra and then Alakazam.

2. Plan for Evolutions

Collect as much candy as possible before the event to take full advantage of the 2× Evolution XP bonus. Evolve Pokémon during the event hour to gain double the XP.

Prioritize evolving Pokémon that require a lot of candies to evolve, as this will maximize your XP gain.

3. Utilize Lucky Eggs

If you have Lucky Eggs, use one as the event starts. This will double the XP you earn, stacking with the 2× Evolution XP bonus, effectively giving you four times the XP for evolutions.

4. Location Planning

Choose a location with multiple PokéStops to maximize catching opportunities. Areas with high spawn rates or lures activated during the hour can significantly increase your chance of encountering Abra.

Consider teaming up with friends to place lures on PokéStops to attract even more Pokémon.

5. Stay Safe and Respectful

While participating in the event, be mindful of your surroundings and follow local health guidelines.

Respect private property and maintain courtesy towards non-players in public spaces.

Post-Event Activities

After the event, review your collection of Abra to keep the ones with the best stats and transfer the rest to Professor Willow for extra candies.

Use any remaining Abra candies to perform any final evolutions while the double XP is still active if you activated a Lucky Egg towards the end of the event.

Abra Spotlight Hour is not just about catching Abra but also an excellent chance to accelerate your leveling up through strategic evolutions. Prepare in advance, take advantage of the bonuses, and enjoy adding one of the most elusive Psychic-type Pokémon to your collection. Happy hunting, Trainers!