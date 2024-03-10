Key Takeaways Regular potions heal Pokemon by 20 HP.

Higher-level potions heal more HP.

Revives restore Pokemon HP up to half.

Hello, Trainers!

Whether you're a seasoned trainer or just starting out, understanding the intricacies of healing items is crucial. In this guide, we delve deep into the arsenal of healing items at your disposal, providing you with the knowledge you need to keep your Pokémon in top battle condition.

From the bustling streets filled with PokeStops to the thrilling challenges of Gyms and Raid Bosses, our comprehensive guide ensures your team is always ready for action. Get ready to explore the essential healing items that are the backbone of every trainer's journey in Pokémon GO. Here is a list of all the potions and revives at your disposal in Pokémon GO.

Pokémon GO: Full Guide

All Potions in Pokémon GO

Potion Image In-Game Description Effects How to Obtain Potion A spray-type medicine for treating wounds. It restores the HP of one Pokémon by 20 points. Heals a Pokémon for a total of 20 hit points. Obtainable from PokeStops at Level 5.

Level up rewards from 5-9. Super Potion A spray-type medicine for treating wounds. It restores the HP of one Pokémon by 50 points. Heals a Pokémon for a total of 50 hit points. Obtainable from PokeStops at Level 10.

Level up rewards from 10-14. Hyper Potion A spray-type medicine for treating wounds. It restores the HP of one Pokémon by 200 points. Heals a Pokémon for a total of 200 hit points. Obtainable from PokeStops at Level 15.

Level up rewards from 15-24. Max Potion A spray-type medicine for treating wounds. It will completely restore the max HP of a single Pokémon. Fully heals a Pokémon. Obtainable from PokeStops at Level 25.

Level up rewards from 25+.

All potions, regardless of their strength, cannot be used to heal a fainted Pokémon. In order to heal a fainted Pokémon, you must first use a Revive item on it to get rid of the Fainted status effect.

All Revives in Pokemon GO

Revive Image In-Game Description Effects How to Obtain Revive A medicine that can revive fainted Pokémon. It also fully restores half of a fainted Pokémon's maximum HP. Restores half of a fainted Pokémon's total hit points. Obtainable as a reward for leveling up at levels from 5 to 29. Mac Revive A medicine that can revive fainted Pokémon. It also fully restores a fainted Pokémon's maximum HP. Restores all of a fainted Pokémon's total hit points. Obtainable as a reward for leveling up from 30+.

Revives can only be used on Fainted Pokemon. Despite their strength, you cannot use a Revive to restore the health of any Pokemon that has not fainted.