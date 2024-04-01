Key Takeaways April brings a suite of events like Season of Legends World of Wonders, Bug Out, Sustainability Week, and Hatch Day.

Look out for 5-Star Raids featuring Kartana, Celesteela, Tapu Bulu, and Registeel throughout the month of April.

Get ready for Mega Raids with Mega Charizard X, Mega Heracross, and Mega Aggron, plus Shadow Raids and Raid Hours.

Hello, Trainers!

Pokémon GO has not released its full schedule for the entire month of April on its official website yet, but we do have some information about how our month will progress—thanks to our friends around the web. Check back here throughout April for more details on raids and events, as well as links to our raid guides!

April is going to be an exciting month for us in Pokémon GO, so let's get into it.

Season

World of Wonders: Friday, March 1st, 2024 at 10:00 am local time until Saturday, June 1st, 2024 at 10:00 am local time.

Events

Sizeable Surprises from Thursday, April 4, at 10:00 AM Local Time to Tuesday, April 9, at 8:00 PM Local Time

Bug Out from Friday, April 12, at 10:00 AM Local Time to Wednesday, April 17, at 8:00 PM Local Time

Sustainability Week from Monday, April 22, at 10:00 AM Local Time to Friday, April 26, at 8:00 PM Local Time

Hatch Day from Sunday, April 28, at 2:00 PM Local Time to Sunday, April 28, at 5:00 PM Local Time

5-Star Raids

Kartana (Northern Hemisphere Only) starting Thursday, April 4, 2024 at 10:00 AM Local Time

Celesteela (Southern Hemisphere Only) starting Thursday, April 4, 2024 at 10:00 AM Local Time

Tapu Bulu starting Friday, April 12, 2024 at 10:00 AM Local Time

Registeel starting Thursday, April 25, 2024 at 10:00 AM Local Time

Mega Raids

Mega Charizard X starting Thursday, April 4, 2024 at 10:00 AM Local Time.

Mega Heracross starting Saturday, April 13, 2024 at 10:00 PM Local Time

Mega Aggron starting Thursday, April 25, 2024 at 10:00 am Local Time

Shadow Raids

Shadow Entei on weekends in April starting from Saturday, April 6, 2024 at 6:00 am Local Time

Raid Hours

Tapu Lele: Wednesday, April 3rd, 2024 at 6:00 PM Local Time

Kartana and Celesteela: Wednesday, April 10th, 2024 at 6:00 PM Local Time

Tapu Bulu: Wednesday, April 17, 2024 at 6:00 PM Local Time, and Wednesday, April 24, 2024 at 6:00 PM Local Time

Registeel: Wednesday, May 1st, 2024 at 6:00 PM Local Time

Spotlight Hours (Tuesdays)

Zubat Spotlight Hour April 2 at 6:00 PM Local Time

Croagunk Spotlight Hour April 9 at 6:00 PM Local Time

Caterpie, Weedle, and Wurmple Spotlight Hour April 16 at 6:00 PM Local Time

Trubbish Spotlight Hour April 23rd at 6:00 PM Local Time

Clefairy Spotlight Hour April 30th at 6:00 PM Local Time