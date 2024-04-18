Key Takeaways Bellsprout Community Day on April 20, with bonuses like 3x Catch Stardust and 3-hour Lures.

Evolve Weepinbell for Magical Leaf Victreebel's special move, enjoy photobombs, and PokéStop activities.

Look out for increased Shiny Bellsprout rates, post-event raids, and themed research tasks for extra rewards.

Get ready for a blooming community day in Pokémon GO! Bellsprout, the Flower Pokémon, is featured in April's Community Day. This is your chance to catch plenty of Bellsprout, get tons of shinies, evolve them into Victreebel with a special attack, and enjoy a host of event bonuses.

Event Schedule

Date: Saturday, April 20, 2024

Saturday, April 20, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM Local Time

Extended Bonuses:

Special Trade and Stardust Reduction: 2:00 PM to 10:00 PM Local Time

Related Pokémon GO: How to Get Stardust Stardust in Pokémon GO is a precious resource with multifaceted uses that can significantly bolster your gameplay.

Bonuses

During the three-hour event window, players can enjoy:

3x Catch Stardust : Maximize your Stardust gain, essential for powering up Pokémon.

: Maximize your Stardust gain, essential for powering up Pokémon. 3-hour Incense and Lures : Longer lure and incense duration to attract more Pokémon.

: Longer lure and incense duration to attract more Pokémon. 2x Catch Candy and Candy XL : Great for stocking up on Bellsprout candy.

: Great for stocking up on Bellsprout candy. Additional Special Trade: Make up to two special trades, with 50% less Stardust cost for all trades.

Features

Magical Leaf Victreebel : Evolve Weepinbell during the event or up to five hours afterward to get a Victreebel knowing Magical Leaf , enhancing its battling prowess in Trainer Battles and Gyms.

: Evolve Weepinbell during the event or up to five hours afterward to get a Victreebel knowing , enhancing its battling prowess in Trainer Battles and Gyms. Photobombs and PokéStop Showcases: Experience fun interactions with Bellsprout via AR photos and special PokéStop activities.

Pokémon Spawns

Increased Bellsprout Encounters: Catch this shiny-capable Pokémon frequently in the wild.

Close

Raids

Post-Event Raids (5:00 PM to 10:00 PM): Participate in four-star Weepinbell raids. Victorious raids will cause Bellsprout to spawn around the gym for 30 minutes, with a chance of encountering a shiny.

Research

Field Research : Engage in themed tasks for additional Bellsprout encounters and other rewards.

: Engage in themed tasks for additional Bellsprout encounters and other rewards. Special Research Story: For a small fee, access an exclusive quest line with unique rewards.

Shiny Chances

Increased Shiny Bellsprout Rates: Keep an eye out for the shiny variant during the event for a fantastic addition to your collection.

Sales and Bundles

Event Bundles:

1,350 PokéCoins Bundle : 50 Ultra Balls, 5 Super Incubators, 1 Elite Charged TM, 5 Lucky Eggs.

: 50 Ultra Balls, 5 Super Incubators, 1 Elite Charged TM, 5 Lucky Eggs. 480 PokéCoins Bundle: 30 Ultra Balls, 1 Incense, 3 Super Incubators, 1 Lure Module.

Community Day Box: Available for $4.99, featuring 10 Ultra Balls, 1 Elite Charged TM, and a Special Research ticket.

Tips for Maximizing the Community Day

Prepare in Advance: Clear your item and Pokémon storage to accommodate new catches and items. Plan Your Route: Choose locations with multiple PokéStops to make the most of lure modules. Team Up: Coordinate with friends for trading to optimize your catches and reduce Stardust costs. Stay Charged: Bring a portable charger to keep your device powered throughout the event. Weather Check: Weather conditions can boost Bellsprout spawns if it's sunny, enhancing Grass-type Pokémon.

Make sure to enjoy the vibrant community atmosphere, whether you're a seasoned trainer or new to Pokémon GO. Bellsprout Community Day is an excellent opportunity for fun, battles, and expanding your Pokémon collection. Happy hunting!